One X user has shared a rather surprising piece of advice from an Apple store employee and it's ruffled a few feathers.

With Trump's tariffs increasing the prices of tech products and goods across the board, getting value for your money seems harder now than before. And with the iPhone 18 reportedly set to come with a significant price increase later this year, savvy Apple fans are already looking for ways to keep within their budget, either by trading in an old device or by being more selective about what they buy.

Which makes what one Apple Store employee allegedly said all the more surprising.

One Apple user was discouraged from buying an iPad from an employee (LaylaBird/Getty)

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X user @sadie was allegedly discouraged from buying an iPad by an Apple employee.

"I was at the Apple Store and I brought up the idea of buying an iPad to the employee and he was like don’t do it you’ll use it like once," they posted.

The post has since gone viral on the social media platform with over five million views and over 800 comments from users who either strongly agreed or disagreed with the employee's take.

For many Apple fans, the employee was in the wrong as the iPad is the device they reach for most throughout the day. Some people even claimed their iPad was their 'most used piece of tech.'

"I’ve been using my iPad nonstop for over a decade," one user replied, while another commented: "The beauty of not working on commission".

A third user also chimed in: "I use my iPad more than any other device. I watch all my YouTube videos on it."

However, on the other side of the argument, Apple fans argued that the employee 'deserves a raise,' saying that he's 'not wrong.'





I was at the Apple Store and I brought up the idea of buying an iPad to the employee and he was like don’t do it you’ll use it like once — sadie (@goskiz0) June 16, 2026

One X user explained that the employee prevented the buyer from paying for the 'most expensive “Netflix machine” of their life.'

Of course, it's each to their own as to which devices Apple fans get the most use from, depending on their online activities. But what is clear is that plenty of people are still purchasing iPads from the tech giant and the trend isn't going anywhere.

According to Statista, Apple's iPad range generated almost $27 billion in revenue in the company's 2024 financial year, accounting for more than seven percent of Apple's total global revenue in that period. Even years after their release, the regular iPad, iPad Mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro are all running the latest version of their operating system, iPadOS 18, despite Apple discontinuing devices that are only two years old.

And Telemetry Deck reported that the iPad 9th generation held the highest usage share for some time, but the iPad 11th generation has been gaining ground since entering the most-used devices ranking in May 2025, reaching a 30 percent share by the end of May 2026.