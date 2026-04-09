Apple TV has another major series to mark in your diary, with David J. Rosen's Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed dropping a brand-new trailer. Billed as a dark comedy series from Rosen, his previous works include writing on the likes of 2024's Sugar and Amazon's criminally underrated Hunters.

As for Apple, its impressive catalog of TV shows continues to grow after it already secured massive success with Severance and landed another huge hit with 2025's Pluribus.

While both Severance season 3 and Pluribus season 2 are confirmed to be in the works, the fact that there's no sign of them means Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed can neatly fill the void left behind by them and become our next Apple TV addiction.

The 10-episode series has nabbed Marvel alumna Tatiana Maslany. Remembered for her starring role in Orphan Black, Maslany famously entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Jennifer Walters/the titular She-Hulk in the divisive She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

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Orphan Black was Maslany's big break (Space)

In Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed, Maslany plays a newly divorced mom called Paula. If dealing with a custody battle and an identity crisis wasn't enough, Paula is convinced that she's witnessed a crime. Even though the trailer has left many suitably baffled, it's clear that Paula's sanity starts to unravel as she falls "down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer."

Replying to the Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed trailer, one person cheered: "More TV series should feature Tatiana Maslany, she’s way too talented to be overlooked. I hate how people discredit her just because of She-Hulk.

“For all that show’s problems, she was absolutely great in the role and carried the character effortlessly."

Another added: "Ever since Orphan Black ended I've been waiting for another project to take full advantage of Tatiana Maslany's INSANE acting skills, this could be it. I'm definitely intrigued."

A third concluded: "Don't care what it's about, don't care if it's good. If Tatiana Maslany is in it, I'm watching."

There's plenty of support for Maslany in a post-She-Hulk world, although Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed isn't all about her. An impressive ensemble cast includes New Girl’s Jake Johnson, The White Lotus' Murray Bartlett, Barry's Jessy Hodges, and more.

Although some adored the MCU and Maslany's take on Walters, She-Hulk was hit with polarizing reviews, and Maslany clapped back at fan sexism in a 2024 interview with The Independent. As well as no current renewal for She-Hulk season 2, there's further controversy amid rumors (note that they're unclarified) that Maslany was 'fired' from the MCU. She vocally called former Disney CEO Bob Iger "completely out of touch" during the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, and also called for Disney+ subscribers to cancel their membership over Jimmy Kimmel's temporary suspension.

We'd like to remind you that the full cast list for the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars hasn't been released, while there are still swirling rumors that She-Hulk will be part of the ever-ballooning roster. Even if Maslany is done with the MCU, at least she's moved on to something new with Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.