Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

Whether you call it pot, grass, dope, herb, Mary Jane, Maui-wowie, Rudolf Red Eyes, or any of the other imaginative names for marijuana, it means big business in the USA and beyond.

The Trump administration made a major move with marijuana earlier in 2026, with the President of the United States reclassifying it from a Schedule I drug (on the same level as heroin) to a Schedule III.

This comes as part of the government's plans to make potentially beneficial drugs more accessible, with similar research into ibogaine still ongoing. The problem with marijuana is that research suggests that the psychoactive compound known as THC can alter your brain's reward system, and in turn, lead to physical and psychological dependence.

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Although some suggest cannabis use disorder (CUD) is a myth, 2024's National Survey on Drug Use and Health suggested that 7% of all US teens meet the criteria, with this climbing to 16% in those aged 18-25.

Logan Paul admits that he realized he was often more high than he was sober (YouTube / Impaulsive)

There are particular fears about what weed does to the forming brains of people in their adolescence, with research continuing into the long-term effects. As we recently covered in a video showing the various stages of weed withdrawal and the alarming stat that 4.6% of Americans have tried to quit at least six times, being able to kick the habit is a major accomplishment.

If anyone knows that, it's Logan Paul. In a resurfaced clip from 2022, we see the former YouTube golden boy discussing his road to quitting and the 'aggressive' withdrawal symptoms he experienced.

Reminding us how powerful a drug weed is, Paul says he wanted to wean himself off it when he noticed that he was high more often than he was sober. Although he admits that weed can allow for the likes of creativity and calming him down, there are obvious downsides.

Claiming we know how he does 'sh*t', Paul said he went cold turkey, but it came with some problems: "For me, my withdrawals are very aggressive...I was extremely irritable, I could not sleep, I had developed a gag reflex, no appetite."

Opening up about his experience, Paul added: "Maybe I sound like a pu**y, but I was really going through it."

He then turned to co-host George Janko and commended him on getting over his own heroin addiction: "I have so much f**king respect for you and anyone who's beaten an addiction because this f**king sucks. And this is just weed, this ain't sh*t.

I swear to God, if I had an addiction as serious as his, narcotics as serious as heroin, I would not make it out."

Paul has previously shared his journey on Instagram (Instagram / Logan Paul)

More recently, Paul confessed why he ditched the spliffs to the Iced Coffee Hour, saying that the milestone of buying a house was a turning point for him: "I told myself if I moved into this house, I would stop smoking weed, which is, like, a bit of a vice for me. I gotta watch that demon. It truly is the devil's lettuce, truly. And I did! And I've been locked in, bro."

Heading back to 2022, Paul also shared a candid Instagram post on January 1, explaining how he'd quit on December 24 and faced the worst week of 2021. In that post, he mentioned a loss of appetite, insomnia, and extreme irritability, which are all telltale signs of weed withdrawal.

While each person goes through a different experience when coming off weed, you've got to commend Logan Paul for sharing his story about the side many of us might not consider.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.