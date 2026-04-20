Warning: This article contains discussion of drug addiction which some readers may find distressing.

President Donald Trump has signed a controversial executive order expediting the research into certain psychedelic drugs, with an apparent nudge from Joe Rogan. Further proving the power of social media and political commentators, the president was joined by the host of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast as he signed a new executive order that directs the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review drugs like ibogaine.

What is ibogaine?

The drug is derived from the African Tabernanthe iboga shrub, said to rapidly interrupt addiction while treating substance abuse by resetting dopamine neurons. Often championed by military veteran groups as a way to treat PTSD, ibogaine has also been linked to improving health issues like depression and trauma by creating waking-dream experiences.

Ibogaine is banned in many countries around the world, although it's available via prescription in New Zealand and through unregulated medical clinics in Mexico.

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In the USA, ibogaine is classified as a Schedule I substance, meaning it has a high risk of abuse, has no accepted medical use, and is illegal.

Ibogaine is derived from a plant in Africa and used in ritualistic ceremonies (Jorge Fernández / Contributor / Getty)

During the all-star event, Donald Trump announced that the USA would be adding $50 million to federal research into ibogaine as he joked: "Can I have some, please?...I’ll take whatever it takes. I don’t have time to be depressed. You know, if you stay busy enough, maybe that works, too. That’s what I do."

As noted by the New York Times, this should immediately benefit Texas, which has already committed $50 million to studying the drug but failed to net matching funds from a private drug developer.

Speaking about his latest move, the president cheered: "Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life."

What's next for ibogaine in the USA?

The idea is to 'dramatically accelerate' the general public's access to psychedelic drugs, with Trump adding: "If these turn out to be as good as people are saying, it’s going to have a tremendous impact."

As for how Joe Rogan fits into the picture, the commentator told reporters how he texted the Commander-in-Chief about the supposed benefits of ibogaine. Trump apparently quickly replied, saying: "Sounds great. Do you want FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval? Let’s do it."

Also in attendance was a former Navy SEAL called Marcus Luttrell, who you might remember as the man whose service in Afghanistan was turned into 2013's Lone Survivor (with Mark Wahlberg playing Luttrell).

Like Rogan, Luttrell is a big supporter of ibogaine, claiming: "It absolutely changed my life for the better."

He also thanked the president and said: "You’re going to save a lot of lives through it."

Elsewhere, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pledged to provide access to psychedelics for medical use. Kennedy has vocally called out the FDA for supposed "aggressive suppression of psychedelics."

In the aftermath of Trump's order, the FDA will issue 'national priority' vouchers on three psychedelics. FDA commissioner Marty Makary says that specific drugs could be authorized quickly “if they are in line with our national priorities."

Importantly, we're now on the cusp of the first-ever human trials of ibogaine in the USA. Earlier attempts in the '90s being halted amid fears the drug could trigger fatal heart problems.

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.