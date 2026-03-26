Professionalism has unfortunately gone out the window completely when it comes to the social media accounts of official government entities during the second Trump administration, but a recent pair of 'creepy' deleted posts on Instagram has left people puzzled and alarmed.

You'd expect a political entity to be informative, if not a bit boring, on social media in the modern age, yet the Trump administration appears to be involved in more controversies than you can count, attracting the ire of celebrities and political oppents alike.

Not only has both the White House and Homeland Security Accounts been accused of copyright infringement for their use of popular Nintendo intellectual property, alongside the abhorrent comparison of Call of Duty content with footage from the Iran war, but both have also been called out by major pop stars for the use of their songs.

It appears that references and memes were only the beginning for these accounts though, as they have now started sharing cryptic and potentially 'creepy' messages that are deleted shortly after they were posted.

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Shared across both X and Reddit, the now-deleted Instagram posts include one reel captioned 'sound on' where the camera focuses on a woman's shoes, in addition to a another mostly blacked out video with the caption '📱📡'.

The reel lasts just four seconds, with the camera adjusting as if it's recording in secret, and you can hear a woman in the background asking: "It's launching soon, right?" After which a man appears to respond, "Yes."

The second video is another four seconds, most of which is just a black screen, but you can see a glitch towards the end that many speculate shows a distorted American flag alongside the 'ding' sound of a message notification.

Speculation from social media has led people to believe that these videos are teasing the 'launch' of something, although what that actually is remains unclear.

The caption of the second video could perhaps suggest that the Trump phone and accompanying network might finally be releasing after a disaster launch last year, although it would certainly be odd for that to be teased through the official White House account.

Regardless of what actually comes out of this, however, many people are dissatisfied that this is what the Trump administration is up to amid a collapsing global economy and the threat of nuclear war on the horizon.









"Our f***ing country is a disaster. Jesus Christ. We have the president running official accounts like an edge lord ARG," writes one commenter on Reddit, with a second adding that "the situation is grim."

Another outlined: "I know the point is to make [the] government seem so incompetent and untrustworthy that we become a society of unregulated corporations but it is still terrifying and ridiculous that it's happening. I'm more terrified of people being okay with this than any ghost or cryptid."