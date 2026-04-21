President Donald Trump is never afraid to let the world know exactly what he's thinking at any given moment, and just like Elon Musk's X profile looks like a never-ending stream of his conscious thought, the POTUS' Truth Social is much the same.

Trying to prove he's down with the kids, Donald Trump is known for making massive AI deals, releasing his own meme coin, and posting a deluge of AI pictures that have depicted him as everything from Halo's Master Chief to a lightsaber-wielding Star Wars character.

This recently got the Commander-in-Chief in trouble when he shared a picture that appeared to show him as Jesus Christ.

Although Trump has since deleted the offending image, he maintains that it's only because people were confused that it was supposed to portray him as a Red Cross doctor.

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With Democrats and a growing number of Republicans calling for Section 4 of the 25th Amendment to be invoked for the first time, there are fears that Trump's digital footprint could be used against him.

This doesn't seem to worry the president, who continues to prove it's business as usual as he posts on Truth Social. While Trump is good buddies with Joe Rogan and had the political commentator appear alongside him during his recent psychedelics announcement, he's not as fond of other podcasters. Delivering a brutal takedown, Trump put Alex Jones, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson in his crosshairs.

Owens continues to speak out about the president

Even though he's had various friendly dealings with all of the above at some point, the president called them out as he shared a CNN poll that suggested he was more likeable than Carlson.

Calling Carlson a 'low IQ person', Trump continued to vent: "Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!! So are Megyn Kelly, 'Candace' (Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely 'fried.'"

There's a widening chasm of discontent between Trump and some of the most prominent right-wing commentators. Calling his critics to task, Trump concluded: "There are others, also! Then we have some that are VERY GOOD, true MAGA all the way, and smart. I should do a list of good, bad, and somewhere in the middle. Wouldn’t that be fascinating???”

All of the above were critical of his moves in Iran, but out of all the insults, it feels like Candace Owens got it worst as he called her "really dumb and mentally ill."

Once considered part of Turning Point USA's inner circle and seemingly close to Charlie Kirk, Owens has been increasingly critical since he was shot dead on September 10, 2025. In particular, Owens has used her platform to spread conspiracy theories about Kirk's murder, also taking particular aim at the widowed Erika Kirk. This has seemingly landed on the radar of President Trump, who's been a supporter of Erika Kirk and even cheered her at his State of the Union address.

Away from slamming TPUSA's alternate halftime show and saying that Kirk's 'real killer' is still out there, Owens has felt the wrath of France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. As well as claiming the pair tried to have her assassinated, Owens has repeatedly alleged that Brigette Macron was born male.

Like Trump has made his feelings on Owens clear, she recently blasted him over FISA Section 702 and gathering foreign intelligence. Although the POTUS is adamant it's to do with national security, Owens has accused Trump of asking the MAGA movement to give up its rights and be 'spied' on by the federal government. She was also one of the growing right-wing voices who called for him to be stripped of the presidency under Section 4, but given his latest jibe, he might've heard her.