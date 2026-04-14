Over 350,000 vitamins and supplements bought as early as April 2023 recalled over poisoning risk

One of the largest health-related recalls has just been issued by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), as more than 350,000 different vitamins and supplements could cause a risk of poisoning thanks to a clear flaw.

Not all recalls are necessarily as dangerous as they might sound, but for something to reach that point it has to pose enough of a threat to people to justify what often is a considerable effort.

You often see these happen with cars – as Tesla in particular has been a victim of countless recalls over the years – alongside food and drink where the risk of illness or infection is obviously higher.

One recent recall could potentially affect hundreds of thousands of people across the United States, however, as the packaging for various health vitamins and supplements sold as early as April 2023 contain a risk of serious injury or even death from poisoning.

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Over 350,000 bottles of vitamins and supplements have been recalled after possessing insufficient child protective packaging (Getty Stock)

As reported by the Independent, the recall was issued by the CPSC last week after a breach of the Poison Prevention Packaging Act was discovered within the affected bottles and containers.

The act, passed through government all the way back in 1970, requires certain types of products to be within what's deemed to be 'special packaging' designed to make it "significantly difficult for children under 5 years of age to open within a reasonable time and not difficult for adults to use properly," as the act's website explains.

Items that are subject to this act include hazardous substances, substances intended for use as fuel, and items defined as food, drug, or cosmetic within section 201 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

This understandably then applies to a large number of vitamins and supplements that can be incredibly dangerous – especially to young children – if consumed in large quantities, and roughly 356,140 different products reportedly contain a fault that breaches the Poison Prevention Packaging Act.

Affected products include items from brands like Arey, Bari Life, NuLife, Noevir, and Sakara, among others (CPSC)

Brands affected by the recall include Arey, Bari Life, Bird&Be, Biote, Dr. Fuhrman, NuLife, HMR, Bariatric Pal, Noevir, Zenbean and Sakara — specifically relating to iron-containing dietary supplements.

The official recall notice details the lot number, expiry date, and UPC of each specific item that's being recalled, and you'll definitely want to check if you're affected by this as the first purchases date back to April 2023.

As to the official advice given by the CPSC, it urges consumers to "immediately store the supplements out of sight and reach of children and contact Vitaquest International for information on how to obtain a free child-resistent replacement cap or storage pouch.

It's roughly a half-and-half split between the products that will receive a replacement cap or storage pouch, but doing this as soon as possible helps avoid any dangerous encounters in the future.