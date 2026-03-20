Dentist reveals 'number one cause of cavities' and it's not sugar

Going to the dentist is a genuine fear for many, and as they shine that massive light down from above and poke around inside our mouths, there's nothing worse than being told you'll need a filling. While we know that our diets massively affect the health of our teeth, you might be surprised to learn the 'number one cause of cavities' isn't sugar.

When considering tooth decay and cavities, most people would likely blame sugar as the main villain. This makes sense given that sugar breaks down tooth enamel and produces acids that dissolve enamel while causing cavities.

People consuming high-sugar diets typically experience more dental problems, which is why the World Health Organization recommends limiting sugar to less than 10% of daily energy intake.

Producing a similar effect to some drugs, we've also covered how drinking soda can take an alarming amount of time off your life, while cutting sugar out of your life for just two weeks can have an amazingly positive effect on the body.

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Sugar is reportedly not the number one cause of cavities (ridvan_celik / Getty)

An eye-opening simulation shows exactly what happens inside your body after consuming sugar, which might be enough to make you skip that evening sweet treat.

Now, medical expert Dr. Mark Burhenne has taken to Instagram (askthedentist) to reveal the 'hills he will die on' after more than 40 years in dentistry. Surprisingly, he disclosed the actual number one cause of cavities, and it might shock you to learn that it's not sugar.

In fact, the veteran dentist stated that mouth breathing is the main cause of cavities.

"Dry mouth kills your enamel - saliva is your natural cavity defense," he explained. "A happy tooth is a tooth bathed in saliva."

His advice is backed up by multiple studies, with one stating: "Mouth breathing directly affects dental health by causing the drying of oral structures and the decrease of saliva production. Saliva acts to neutralize acid in the mouth and helps to flush away bacteria.

"Without saliva and its beneficial protective mechanisms, risk of decay and periodontal disease, the pathological inflammation of the gum and bone support surrounding the teeth, increases."

The post went viral and received almost 50k likes.

Dr. Burhenne reveals mouth breathing to be the number one cause of cavities (askthedentist / Instagram)

Burhenne also shared several lesser-known oral health facts, including that xylitol gum reduces bacterial transmission from mother to baby, pointing to studies that support his claim.

The dentist stressed the importance of flossing in helping ‘prevent Alzheimer's and stroke.'

While studies have explored how daily step counts and certain lifestyle choices can slow down the progression of dementia, there's a wealth of research into the close connection between oral health and neurological decline.

He noted that inflammation between your teeth (aka bleeding gums) can spread to your heart and brain, potentially causing health problems further down the line.

Finally, the health professional covered how to keep away bad breath, suggesting that anyone wanting fresh breath should invest in a tongue scraper rather than relying on mouthwash. He argues that mouthwash eliminates both beneficial and harmful bacteria in your mouth, allowing the bad, odour-causing bacteria to return even stronger.

Take notes, people!