One major western country has just implemented a new law that prevents anyone born after 2008 from buying cigarettes for the rest of their life as part of a new effort to prevent nicotine addiction from an early age.

Smoking is an incredibly popular habit across the whole world with around one in five adults consuming tobacco on a regular basis, yet the health risks couldn't be clearer following years of scientific research and medical evidence.

Not only is there the obvious danger of developing something as serious as lung cancer over time, but it also damages your brain and heart in ways that many smokers might not necessarily expect.

One of the biggest contributors to life-long smoking habits is picking it up from an early age, and while most countries allow people to purchase cigarettes as soon as they become an adult, one major nation has now put a stop to that following the introduction of a much debated law.

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The UK government has just implemented laws that place a lifetime ban on smoking for anyone born after 2008 (Getty Stock)

As reported by the BBC, the UK government has now agreed a significant motion that would see anyone aged 17 or under right now banned from buying cigarettes for life.

Passed through as the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, this means that anyone born after January 1, 2009 will never be able to legally purchase a tobacco cigarette from a shop no matter how old they are, marking a significant change in the way that people can access the drug going forward.

There have also been a number of vape-related laws put into place, with vaping banned inside cars carrying children, in playgrounds, outside schools, and inside hospitals in a bid to extend anti-smoking laws within the country.

In addition, the government will also have the power going forward to regulate the packaging and flavors of tobacco, vaping, and nicotine products amid conversations regarding items that are allegedly geared towards children.

This new bill also gives the government greater control over the way that cigarettes, vapes, and nicotine products are sold (Getty Stock)

"Prevention is better than cure," argued Wes Streeting, the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, adding that "this reform will save lives, ease pressure on the NHS, and build a healthier Britain."

It hasn't been free from criticism, however, as some have claimed that it's an act of political overreach while others fear that it could introduce additional dangers as people source cigarettes from overseas or the black market.

One user on X claimed that "it's down to the individual to make that decision about their body, not the government," with another adding that "it's not a smoking ban, it's a buying ban. They can just get a friend born in 2008 to buy them. Easy peasy."