OnlyFans is one of the tech world's fastest growing businesses despite its position within a rather controversial sector, yet the recent unexpected death of its owner, Leonid Radvinsky, has left the website in an ownership struggle defined by his inheritance.

Radvinsky purchased OnlyFans from an Essex-based family back in 2018, and saw the platform explode during the pandemic through a combination of factors that included a dramatically increased audience alongside a growing number of creators who had lost their jobs and subsequently were looking for a money.

Media analyst Claire Enders, as reported by The Guardian, evaluated OnlyFans to be a 'tech darling' under the control of Radvinsky, outlining that it's almost outgrown its position within the pornography business.

"Radvinsky hit the jackpot when he bought it in 2018 and hired the right people and made it into a bigger jackpot," Enders explained, adding that the site "has a very robust business model."

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Creators sacrifice 20% of their earnings to OnlyFans, with leading figures like Sophie Rain taking in millions each year (Wilbert Roberts/Getty Images for Main Character)

OnlyFans was able to generate around $7.2 billion in revenue in 2024, in part due to a number of the largest creators on the platform who are able to earn millions of dollars each year from subscription fees and donations — some of which include former child stars on social media.

However, the announcement of Radvinsky's unexpected death from cancer last week has created a potential ownership struggle for the site, as his sole control of OnlyFans was placed in a family trust that is now controlled by his wide Yekaterina 'Katie' Chudnovsky.

Chudnovsky appeared to remain relatively distant from her husband's business interests, focusing instead on philanthropy and her work as a lawyer at an unnamed global tech firm, yet she now potentially holds all the power when it comes to the direction of OnlyFans.

Radvinsky's death has prompted an ownership struggle for OnlyFans, with the keys in the hands of his wife, Katie Chudnovsky (Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

There were previous attempts to purchase the site prior to Radvinsky's death, with a planned sale of 60% of the company to Architect Capital, an investment fund, in the works.

That has not yet gone through, and discussions remain ongoing with the firm operated by James Sagan, yet a number of other names have appeared in contention to take over control now that the path is open.

As per Page Six Hollywood, Ari Emanuel – executive chairman of WME Group and CEO of TKO Group – is reportedly expressing an interest in a potential purchase of OnlyFans, with additional potential links between the prominent figure and Architect Capital through private equity firm Silver Lake, who helped Endeavor go private.

Carlos Ezquerro, vice president at Architect Capital, had previously worked at Silver Lake in 2023 when the aforementioned deal to take Endeavor private was ongoing, suggesting perhaps that there could be a convergence of investors that would push for a takeover of the OnlyFans platform.