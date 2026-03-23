OnlyFans billionaire owner Leonid Radvinsky dies aged 43

Leonid Radvinsky has sadly passed away at the age of 43, with the Ukrainian-American businessman leaving behind quite a legacy in the adult entertainment industry.

Starting out by founding MyFreeCams as an adult streaming site in 2004, Radvisnky is known best for his 75% stake in OnlyFans parent company, Fenix International Ltd.

In the aftermath of Radvisnky's 2018 purchase, OnlyFans made a pivot toward more NSFW content and became known as a 'hive of pornography'. The site has continued to boom, and celebrated 19% revenue growth per year. As well as earning $472 million in dividends in 2023, Radvinsky was reportedly paid an impressive $701 million in 2024.

At the time of his death, Forbes says that Radvinsky was worth $4.7 billion, with a spokesperson for him telling the outlet he died "peacefully after a long battle with cancer."

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Forbes first named Radvinsky a billionaire in 2021, thanks in part to OnlyFans' popularity soaring during the COVID-19 pandemic, when we were all locked up at home and finding ourselves with more 'alone' time than before.

Radvinsky had been in talks to sell OnlyFans (NurPhoto / Contributor)

It's noted that Radvinsky had been in talks to sell OnlyFans in a deal that valued the company at $8 billion, although there's no mention of what happens next.

There are also mentions of some of Radvinsky's murkier moments, like his start with websites that claimed to lead to content based on bestiality and underage performers. Forbes reiterates that while its own investigation could find no evidence suggesting that sites actually hosted that kind of content, Radvinsky was still said to make money with every click.

Elsewhere, he was forced to settle lawsuits with tech giants Amazon and Microsoft due to online spam campaigns.

OnlyFans has faced further scrutiny, with a 2024 probe from UK regulator Ofcom leading to a £1 million ($1.34 million) fine after it failed to accurately reveal how it prevents users under the age of 18 from accessing the site.

Radvinsky had early success with MrFreeCams (MyFreeCams.com)

There was also a brief controversy when OnlyFans claimed it was going to ban sexually explicit content, only to pull a U-turn on the decision just a handful of days later.

Elsewhere, Radvinsky was a known philanthropist, with him and his wife being public supporters of a $23 million grant program that looked into cancer research. He was also known to donate to Ukraine relief, animal welfare organizations, and skin disorder research.

Radvisnky's porn empire leaves him as the 869th richest person in the world, and in 2025, he was ranked No. 181 on a list of America's 400 wealthiest people.

Notoriously secretive and with few pictures of him online, Radvinsky rarely gave interviews. Still, it's known that he married attorney Katie Chudnovsky in 2008. In a 2021 interview, Chudnovsky revealed she has four children, although little else is known.

Leonid Radvinsky's family has asked for privacy at this time.