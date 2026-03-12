If Ronald Reagan can go from being an actor to President of the United States, and Donald Trump can go from The Apprentice to the Oval Office, should we really be surprised by anyone making a move into politics?

Kanye West previously suggested he'd run for president, while Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has discussed the idea of being Commander-in-Chief, and now, some think America should be preparing to add Jake Paul to the ticket. More than just the content creator's fans throwing their support behind him, the former YouTube star has even piqued the attention of Donald Trump himself.

Having climbed the ranks of Vine and even dabbling with acting when he appeared in Disney's Bizaardvark, Jake Paul went on to become one of the highest-paid YouTubers of the 2010s and 2020s. The 29-year-old branched out into boxing and blew up Netflix when he fought Mike Tyson, founded Most Valuable Promotions, and grabbed headlines for owning the world's most expensive Pokemon card.

President Trump says he'd endorse Jake Paul (Andrew Harnik / Staff / Getty)

Not all of Paul's endeavors have worked out as planned, with his Paul American reality TV series being slammed as "repellent and noxiously loud" by Variety.

As Jake Paul's empire continues to expand, President Trump has predicted a wild career change and a potential career in politics. Speaking to crowds at a Kentucky packaging facility, the POTUS praised the 'courageous' and 'talented guy’, adding: "I'm gonna make a prediction. You will be in the not-too-distant future running for a political office.

"And you have my complete and total endorsement."

After Trump praised TikTok and his son, Barron, for helping secure the Gen Z vote, someone like Jake Paul could help continue the Republican Party's support from younger voters. That's all well and good, but what do the approval ratings suggest about Paul's possible road to the White House?

Looking at YouGov's ‘Fame & Popularity’ tracker, around 2,000 people were polled on Paul's popularity in January 2026.

While 69% of those asked said they'd heard of Jake Paul, just 19% of them were fans of him. 34% put him in the 'dislike' category, and 17% were indifferent. This puts Paul pretty overwhelmingly in the dislike pile, although it'll be interesting to see if things change in the aftermath of President Trump's support.





Speaking of the president, YouGov lists his fame at 98% (we question who that 2% who don't know who he is are), popularity at 33%, and dislikes at 55%. Compare this to Kamala Harris, who has 97% fame, 48% popularity, and 37% dislikes.

Borth are these are a far cry from Barack Obama's 60% populairty and 26% dislike percentage.

Either way, the idea that Jake Paul could bring some new blood to the Republican Party split opinions online.

When a video of Trump and Paul dancing started doing the rounds, one critic pointed to the escalating situation in Iran and lamented: "Oil at nearly $4 per gallon, 8 American troops dead, 140 American Troops wounded, American tankers being bombed in Persian Gulf, Epstein files still hidden. What a perfect time to dance like an imbecile with social media clown Jake Paul."

Replying to Trump's endorsement, another added: "Oh great every MAGA weirdo is going to be meat-riding Jake Paul 😭."

Supporting Paul's potential pivot, someone wrote: "Trump endorses Jake Paul—politics needs fighters! Run and win, Jake. 🇺🇸🥊."

A fourth concluded: "Gavin Newsom vs Jake Paul in the 2032 US Election."