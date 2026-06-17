Apple fans are applauding a much-needed reminder feature announced at WWDC last week as part of iOS 27 on the iPhone.

Apple Intelligence didn't exactly get off to the best start with iOS 18.1 in late 2024. The response was underwhelming at best, with critics pointing out that rivals like Galaxy AI and Google's Gemini were operating at a level Apple's offering couldn't match.

The gap between Apple's ambitions and its AI reality has been a persistent talking point ever since, and the company has been working to close it with iOS 27.

The new update brings Siri 2.0, a next-generation AI assistant currently in developer testing ahead of a full public release this autumn, alongside a wave of other improvements. At the same time, Apple has already run into regulatory friction in Europe, and both Apple and Google are facing pressure from the UK government to make major changes to how their platforms interact with children's devices. But amid the noise, one feature has been quietly winning over users.

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iOS 27 introduces a seamless integration between Messages and the Notes and Reminders apps (Tim Robberts/Getty)

The update introduces a seamless integration between Messages and the Notes and Reminders apps.

When someone sends you a message that contains something worth following up on like an appointment or a plan, Apple Intelligence provides a contextual suggestion directly within the conversation. Users can add the content to their Reminders or Notes without leaving the thread.

One user on X posted a screenshot form their iPhone reading "txt me when you get home", and underneath was an Apple AI suggestion to add a reminder or note.

The user shared that whoever added the feature to iOS 27 should 'get a raise.'

The feature has been drawing compliments from users who have spent the past year being sceptical about Apple Intelligence as a whole.

"They honestly seem to have nailed AI in a lot of places, making small additions like these," one user said.

Whoever at Apple added this to iOS 27 deserves a raise pic.twitter.com/S0L1Bz0cfx — Aaron (@aaronp613) June 14, 2026





Another user added: "The type of stuff that keeps me locked into the ecosystem fr".

Some have called the feature 'genius' while others feel like Google Calendar should incorporate a similar feature.

The same AI feature also applies to photos. If someone asks for pictures in a conversation, Messages can now recognise what is being discussed and suggest searching your photo library using relevant details, such as people, places, dates, and keywords, to find the right images automatically.

Beyond the contextual suggestions, iOS 27 also brings Personalised Smart Reply, which adapts AI-generated response suggestions to reflect the user's writing style, and faster message loading.