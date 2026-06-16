Vince Gilligan promised something very different from his previous work when he announced Pluribus, and while he'd already made a name for himself writing and directing episodes of The X-Files, that was nothing compared to the runaway success of Breaking Bad.

Of course, that was just the start, as the Badverse extended to El Camino and the lauded Better Call Saul. Deciding he was done with Walt and Jesse, Pluribus cast Better Call Saul's Rhea Seehorn as the wonderfully sarcastic Carol Sturka, a romance novelist who finds herself in the middle of an alien invasion.

In Apple's Pluribus, Carol is one of just a handful of people who are immune to a virus that absorbs the human race into a hive mind. We won't reveal more, but safe to say, the Pluribus season 1 finale neatly set things up for a much grander story.

Pluribus season 1 ended with quite the cliffhanger (Apple)

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Alongside Apple TV's Severance, Pluribus quickly became a sci-fi streaming hit that's developed a cult following. Before the first run of episodes even aired, Pluribus had been renewed for season 2, but for those expecting a quick turnaround TV series like we used to get back in the day with the likes of Lost and Grey's Anatomy, Gilligan warned there would be a bit of a wait.

As soon as season 1 wrapped, there was rampant speculation on when season 2 would release. Gilligan admitted we'd likely be waiting a while, but given that he's also suggested Pluribus will be confined to a three-season arc, we're quite happy for it to stew for a bit longer.

Giving us another update in an interview with Deadline, Gilligan explained how far along he is with season 2: "Well, we’re about a little past the halfway point. My writers and I have figured out the episodes, and it always — every season on every show — starts out hard. And then you just stay with it long enough."

Seehorn claims that even she doesn't know when Pluribus will return (Apple)

Offering a potential nod to when the cameras could start rolling, he concluded: "I’m starting to get to the point where I’m thinking, I’m looking forward to shooting this, and people seeing it, because I’m kind of digging it."

While sadly not news that season 2 will be landing this year, at least Gilligan is confident about the direction things are heading in. The idea that he's working hard to crack the season was echoed by Seehorn, who in an interview with Radio Times, said the writers were working their 'butts off'. The show's lead explained: "I know that they are definitely sweating it in the writers' room, like working their butts off. And I think Vince [Gilligan, creator] said publicly recently that they are halfway through 'breaking' episodes, meaning just like the extremely detailed outlines."

Seehorn reiterated that she doesn't know when Pluribus will return but said: "I'm as anxious as the fans are!"

It definitely felt like things were just getting started, and as Breaking Bad ballooned to cult status after its freshman outing, we expect even more people will be tuning in for Pluribus season 2.