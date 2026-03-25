AI TikTok account seemingly wiped days after passing world record for fastest growing page ever

TikTok users won't be able to 'crack on' with their favorite account, as one AI giant has gone dark after breaking records on the short-form video platform.

Even those who steer clear of TikTok have likely seen those cartoonish videos of foods performing all sorts of infomercials and looking like a bizarre Sausage Party sequel thanks to their cartoony faces.

Taking the idea even further, one account has merged these AI-generated shorts with one of the most popular shows around. You likely never knew you needed it, but in the aftermath of TikTok pulling the plug on Fruit Love Island, some users can’t help but feel a little (apple) pied off.

There's no more peeling off those banana skins in Casa Avacado, as the Ai Cinema account is no more on TikTok.

Advert

It might feel a bit muggy, but with complaints about generative AI taking over the internet and only adding to the dead internet theory, many have cheered the demise of Fruit Love Island and its frankly bizarre fandom.

As filmmakers, actors, and viewers alike lament an increase of 'AI slop' and general AI-generated content, there's been backlash against ideas like OpenAI's Sora (although it's just been axed) and AI actor Tilly Norwood.

Other popular reality shows are also getting the AI food treatment (TikTok)

We previously covered how so-called 'slop' channels are making a fortune on YouTube, and with Ai Cinema gaining 2.3 million followers in just four days, it apparently shattered records as the platform's fastest-growing account.

TikTok has already faced complaints about allowing AI slop on the platform, although Fruit Love Island is arguably a very different beast from a fictional retirement home with adorable oldies.

On March 22, it was reported that despite only being created nine days earlier, the account behind Fruit Love Island was averaging 15 million views per video.

What goes up must come down, and although these clips get a ridiculous number, critics think it’s down to bots.

When news about its viral status was shared on Reddit, and someone asked, "Who' is watching this sh*t," someone else simply replied saying: "AI bots."

Elsewhere on Reddit, someone vented: "I really can't understand how do people enjoy this. Like how do you enjoy AI fruit talking?"





Another added: "With AI blatantly being a factor, I don’t think view counts can be used to gauge popularity. If they are desperate enough to post Ai, they are desperate enough to use bot views.”

A third groaned: "Can we just shut down the global internet for a month? This crap is getting too annoying."

Even though the OG Fruit Love Island has been lost at sea, others sharing clips, knockoffs, and compilations of the whole 19-episode saga are quickly popping up. We were able to find an account that's only been created in the past couple of days and seems to be doing the exact same thing.

We've also tracked down others that are riding on the coattails of Fruit Love Island with Too Fruity To Handle, while others like I'm a Fruit…Get Me Out of Here! and even Candy Love Island are popping up like veggies in an allotment.

It's not just TikTok under fire, and whether you've noticed or not, Instagram Reels has also been infected by this kind of food-based AI content. While these accounts are likely to keep getting pulled, it looks like an inevitable case that more will simply replace them. Is the end of Bananito's story? Something tells us it's not.

UNILADTech has reached out to TikTok for comment.