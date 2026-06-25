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How to see asteroid as big as five cruise ships visible from Earth this Saturday
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How to see asteroid as big as five cruise ships visible from Earth this Saturday

1997 NC1 was discovered in 1997, and will come the closest to Earth in 400 years

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Erik Simonsen / Getty
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