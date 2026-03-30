It's not exactly dinner talk, but what's happening in the bathroom can tell you a surprising amount about what's going on inside your body.

Cancer awareness has never been higher, and for good reason. Recent studies have shown that younger people are being diagnosed at an increasingly alarming rate, with a worrying proportion of cases already in advanced stages by the time they're caught.

Bowel cancer in particular has been making headlines, with some people coming forward to share the early warning signs they almost missed entirely. It turns out that something as simple as how often you go to the toilet could be one of the most telling health indicators of all.

How often you go to the toilet could be one of the most telling health indicators of your health (Antonio Hugo Photo/Getty)

Advert

According to a 2024 study by the Institute for Systems Biology, the sweet spot for good health sits somewhere between once or twice a day (or seven to fourteen times a week).

Researchers dubbed this the 'Goldilocks zone', and participants who fell into this category showed higher levels of beneficial gut bacteria known to reduce inflammation.

But don't worry if this changes from time to time as everything from fibre intake to stress levels, can impact how regular you are.

Speaking to Metro, Dr. Marie Edison, head of medical policy at Vitality Health, said: "The key thing to remember is that you don’t need to try and force your body into a schedule, but to pay attention to how it’s behaving over time."

"If you suddenly find yourself having much more frequent bowel movements, suffering from constipation, or experiencing symptoms like pain, bloating, or bloody or black stools, you should speak to a doctor to ensure nothing more serious is going on."

The 1,425 adults who took part in the research were split into four broad categories.

The key thing to remember is that you don’t need to try and force your body into a schedule, but to pay attention to how it’s behaving over time. (HUIZENG HU/Getty)

One to two bowel movements a week were classed as constipation; three to six fell into a low-normal range, one to three times a day was considered high-normal and anything beyond that was categorised as diarrhoea.

Those in the low-normal group were more likely to show toxins in their blood associated with chronic kidney disease and Alzheimer's, while those experiencing frequent diarrhoea showed biomarkers linked to liver damage.

"Based on what we were looking at, pooping every other day to a couple of times a day is probably a better window to be healthy," explained microbiologist Sean Gibbons, who led the study.

A whole range of factors can influence your bathroom habits, from fibre intake and hydration levels to stress, medication and exercise.

More importantly, if you’re nowhere near the 'Goldilocks zone,' it could be a sign that something is off.

Dr Delphine Sekri, GP at St John & St Elizabeth Hospital, said going less than once every five days is worth taking seriously (via Metro).

"Constipation is often the culprit," she noted. "That can mean bloating, stomach aches and that uncomfortable “heavy” feeling."

She added: "It can also lead to piles (which usually show up as sore swelling around the back passage and can bleed) or anal fissures (small tears that can cause sharp pain when you go). In both cases, you might spot bright red blood when you wipe."

On the other end of the scale, frequent trips to the bathroom can be driven by a diet high in caffeine or fibre, certain medications, or conditions such as IBS, ulcerative colitis, coeliac disease or hyperthyroidism.

"Skin irritation, burning and general discomfort are common here, especially if it’s happening a lot," said Dr Sekri. "There’s also the practical side — needing to be constantly near a toilet isn’t exactly ideal."