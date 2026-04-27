The Washington Hilton was quickly evacuated in the middle of the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were fired at the event's main security screening area from primary suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen.

Among the attendees were a number of major political officials, including JD Vance, Robert F. Kennedy, Kash Patel, and – for the first time ever – President Donald Trump was also in appearance after skipping the event in every previous year of his two terms in office.

There have been no reported deaths and only two individuals were injured as a consequence of the attack, and President Trump subsequently proclaimed that he 'wasn't worried' during the attack despite the present danger.

While Elon Musk has since used the attack to launch an offensive on social media, Erika Kirk was spotted reacting emotionally to the chaos in a video shared by CNN News Central co-anchor Sara Sinder on Instagram.





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The clip only lasts a few seconds but you can see Kirk being escorted out of the venue by a security detail, tearing up in the process presumably due to the stress of the situation.

She can also be heard saying, "I just want to go home," while she was being rushed away, and some have called the footage heartbreaking.

While this would be a completely rational reaction for anyone to express in the middle of an active shooter situation, the close proximity to the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk, likely adds to the impact for Erika.

Kirk was fatally shot last September at Utah Valley University while on tour across American college campuses, and reports indicated that both Erika and her children were present at the event when her husband was killed.

"You can have sympathy for a person who lost her partner to a shooter when another shooting happens," wrote one commenter in response to the video on X, adding that "even if we want this whole rotten administration and their cheerleaders gone, we can still be humane."

People have previously criticized Kirk's actions following the death of her husband, particularly when it comes to pyrotechnics (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Another added that they "hope everyone's being nice," noting that they "actually feel for her tonight."

There has been plenty of focus on Erika Kirk's demeanor and outwardly-expressed emotions following her husband's death, with a recent Druski skit appearing to poke fun at the over-the-top pyrotechnics that seemed to frequently accompany her at events where she was grieving.

The footage captured by Sinder was likely not scheduled or prepared, leaving people to assume that Kirk's emotions were understandably real in this very upsetting moment.