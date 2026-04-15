Erika Kirk has stepped up to lead Turning Point USA in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk's assassination, with his widow vowing to continue his work and arguably helping elevate the profile of the conservative organization more than ever.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on September 10, 2025, with a single gunshot hitting him in the neck, and him later pronounced dead. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is currently awaiting trial, accused of Charlie Kirk's murder, and although some thought this could be the end of Turning Point USA, Erika Kirk has continued to spread its message through the likes of AmericaFest and the Kid Rock-led 'alternate' halftime show.

The widowed Kirk has faced a barrage of allegations since her husband's passing, being mocked over 'fake' tears, her relationship with JD Vance, and even faced embarrassment when Elon Musk's Grok thought Druski was the real Ms. Kirk.

Despite Erika Kirk carrying on with Turning Point USA, she was noticeably absent from an April 14 event at the University of Georgia. Instead, TPUSA spokesperson Andrew Kolvet filled in for her while Vance was arguably the headline attraction as he discussed everything from Pope Leo XIV to Pizzagate conspiracy theories.

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Vance used the event to speak out about the way Erika Kirk is being treated (Tom Williams / Contributor / Getty)

As reported by Newsweek, Erica Kirk decided not to attend the University of Georgia event due to 'threats' made against her. With understandable fears that Erika Kirk could be targeted like her husband, the TPUSA CEO reiterated that she takes her "security team’s recommendations extremely seriously."

Kolvet said that Kirk had received some "very serious threats" and added: "It underscores a larger point that she has received a lot of attacks from surprising places."

Taking to X, Erika Kirk wrote: "I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously.

“Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you all!"

As you can imagine, opinions were divided in the comments, with one person stating: "The threat assessment was too high for you but it was acceptable for the 2nd in command from the federal government to proceed?

“The VPOTUS could but you couldn't? Idk man. Seems suspect to me."

Others were more supportive, with The Daily Wire's Mary Margaret Olohan claiming that Kirk's location had been doxxed. One source apparently told the outlet: "The event venue itself was fine, especially once VP was on site, but it was the travel portion that was of chief concern.





“Her children are one parent away from being orphans and so we take security’s assessments and advice seriously.”

The comments have once again opened up her feud with Candace Owens, but alongside calling out Erika’s behavior in the aftermath of Charlie's death, Owens has made bold claims about his 'real' killer, and now suggested Kirk didn't attend the latest event due to poor ticket sales.

Quoting Kirk's post on X, Owens vented: "Stop. This is exhausting. You pulled out because of bad ticket sales. For the same reason TPFaith had to 'reschedule' the Pastor’s Summit and various other events quietly."

Owens said that people don't believe Kirk "because you struggle to tell the truth about even the most basic facts." Maintaining that the Secret Service sits above Kirk's security, Owens concluded: "Were there actually a viable threat, the Vice President would not have continued the event.

“Your closest threat is the sh*t Public Relations team you hired that continues to operate under the delusion that they are smarter than the public. They aren’t."

Vance himself has spoken out and jumped to Kirk's defense by saying she's become the focus of her own conspiracy theories: "Everybody is attacking her over everything, and they’re lying about her, and it’s one of the most disgraceful things that I’ve ever seen in public life."