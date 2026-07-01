Warren Buffett breaks 'lifetime pledge' as he cuts off funding from Bill Gates amid Epstein revelations

Bill Gates ties to Jeffrey Epstein, exposed officially by emails released from the Epstein files, has caused billionaire and long-time friend of the Microsoft co-founder, Warren Buffett, to end his 'lifetime pledge' to the Gates Foundation charity.

The 95-year-old primary founder of multinational conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway started donating to the Gates Foundation – a charity set up by Bill Gates and his then-wife Melinda French Gates – back in 2006 with an initial contribution of 500,000 shares from his company, worth roughly $1.5 billion at the time.

This was part of what was deemed to be a 'lifetime pledge' to the charity, with regular annual donations every single summer for the last two decades, yet that appears to have now come to a close after Gates' ties to Epstein were revealed, as per Fortune.

Buffett has also distanced himself personally from Gates, claiming that he hasn't spoken to him since the first emails connecting the Microsoft co-founder to the convinced child sex offender were released, and individuals close to the billionaire have noted that the official decision to cease donations is being delayed until later this year, likely when his Thanksgiving letter is released.

How much has Warren Buffett contributed to the Gates Foundation?

19 years of regular donations results in a considerable amount of wealth that Warren Buffett has provided to the Gates Foundation, and likely makes him second only to the charity's two founders when evaluating overall contributions.

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Buffett appears to be the Gates Foundations' largest contributor outside of the two founders (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Reports from Reuters have suggested that Buffett has given more than $47 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stocks to the Gates Foundation since his first contribution in 2006, working out on average to be roughly $2.5 billion per year.

Forbes indicates that Buffett's net worth currently sits at $147.8 billion, making him the ninth richest person in the world, although that figure has grown significantly over the last few years despite his charitable donations.

He's not the only key individual who has taken the links to Epstein as a means of distancing themselves from the Foundation, as Melinda French Gates also resigned from her position as co-chair of the charity with her husband's activity presumed to play a part in this decision.

Bill Gates' ties to Epstein explained

While Bill Gates has repeatedly denied any involvement in or knowledge of Epstein's crimes, the tech mogul did associate with the financier after his initial 2008 conviction for soliciting prostitution from a minor, expressing his regret at not considering this more seriously.

The pair became aquainted with each other in January 2011, with Gates seemingly motivated by the opportunities that Epstein could provide for the Gates Foundation's work in raising funds for global health initiatives.

Bill Gates has addressed his connections to Epstein in a recent interview with the House Oversight Committee (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

In a now-released transcript of his interview with the House Oversight Committee over his connections with Epstein, Gates noted that he "was so focused on the possibility of raising funds for global health that I allowed that goal to override my better judgement."

He also admitted that "if the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry. I've learned a significant lesson and am now far more careful about who I engage with, even in a limited capacity."

What did also emerge from the interview was claims that Epstein was preparing to blackmail Gates after the latter attempted to distance himself from the financier.

This appears to be related to claims made by Epstein regarding the possibility of Gates contracting an STD through extramarital affairs — of which Gates has denied the former but admitted to the latter on three occasions.