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Warren Buffett breaks 'lifetime pledge' as he cuts off funding from Bill Gates amid Epstein revelations
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Warren Buffett breaks 'lifetime pledge' as he cuts off funding from Bill Gates amid Epstein revelations

Gates' ties to Epstein have broken a 'lifetime' agreement

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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