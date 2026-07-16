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Bill Gates just lost a $140 billion inheritance after Warren Buffett changed his mind
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Bill Gates just lost a $140 billion inheritance after Warren Buffett changed his mind

The former Berkshire Hathaway CEO is putting his money where his mouth is

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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Bill Gates
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