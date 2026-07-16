Samsung has unveiled its new Flex Titanium technology which will be used in the next generation of Galaxy foldable phones.

The announcement made yesterday (July 15) revealed that actual titanium will be used in order to fix the most annoying thing about foldable devices.

According to the tech giant, the redesigned structure will utilize ‘structural and material advancements to deliver a more refined viewing experience with enhanced durability and reduced crease visibility’.

The titanium tech will be made up of two components - a titanium-alloy film and a titanium plate, which Samsung says will balance the ‘slimness, flexibility and strength within the foldable display structure’.

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Part of the firm’s decision to rethink its foldable devices comes down to consumer feedback, in particular, the issue of a visible crease in the screen.

Titanium will be used in the next generation of Galaxy foldable phones (Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Many people have taken to social media in recent years to share their thoughts on how the previous design creases, with one user writing on Reddit: “I was able to play around with the Fold 4 in store for a bit today and to me that crease was extremely noticeable at all times.”

Another said: “The crease is inevitable, even other non Samsung foldables that have very minimal creases get worse over time, its just the nature of foldable designs.”

And a third person added: “I have had every fold and flip since the Fold2. And the crease has never been anything more than a small observation I can't just see past when watching videos …”

Sunghoon Moon, who is the EVP and Senior Executive, Mobile R&D Office - H/W, Samsung Electronics, said: “Samsung’s strength in the foldable category comes from connecting user needs with our technologies that deliver tangible benefits in everyday life.

“For the next generation of Galaxy foldables, Samsung is building on years of expertise to bring display innovations into devices that enhance user experiences, anchored by exceptional viewing experiences.”

Part of the firm’s decision to rethink its foldable devices is to address the issue of a visible crease in the screen (Joan Cros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The titanium will work to be able to withstand the folding design without forming a visible crease, providing 20 times greater mechanical stiffness than the previous design.

Below the device’s OLED panel sits its titanium plate, which is a flexible structure that supports the display module.

Samsung has stated that this allows ‘tighter bonding with the display module by eliminating air gaps between the module and the adhesive on the plate through advanced hole processing technology’.

The new structure also gives more stable support underneath the display when unfolded ‘while retaining the flexibility needed to accommodate repeated folding’.

Kyung-Jin Yoo, who is EVP and Head of Mobile Display Product Development Team, Samsung Display, explained: “By introducing sophisticated micro-patterned holes to the folding section of the titanium plate, we have successfully secured flexibility with robust durability.

“Combining high-resolution display architecture with new organic materials that maximises power efficiency, we will further strengthen the competitiveness of next-generation Galaxy foldable devices.”