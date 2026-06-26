A transcript released of Bill Gates' closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee has revealed that Jeffrey Epstein seemingly plotted to blackmail the Microsoft co-founder over his extramarital affairs.

Bill Gates' past relationship with Jeffrey Epstein has placed him under significant social and political scrutiny, as while he did seeming cut dies with the convicted child sex offender in December 2014, his frequent appearance in emails released as part of the Epstein files certainly don't look great in retrospect.

While the Microsoft co-founder has repeatedly denied any knowledge of or involvement in crimes committed by Epstein over the course of their relationship, he was called in for an interview with the House Oversight Committee regarding his bond with the disgraced financier, exposing illuminating allegations.

As reported by ABC News, the transcript of his interview reveals that Epstein appeared to be planning to blackmail Gates following the latter's decision to end their relationship, sending 'veiled' threats through an advisor.

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Gates claims that Epstein appeared to 'coach' the advisor in question on how to potentially blackmail the tech mogul, using information that mixed fact and fiction – seemingly involving extramarital affairs – to exploit the head of the Gates Foundation.

Bill Gates suggested that Epstein was preparing a blackmail plot after he ended their friendship (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

One email emerging from the Epstein files saw the financier allege that Gates had caught a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from 'Russian girls' that he'd slept with on a trip with Epstein, and had discreetly requested medication to hide this from his then-wife, Miranda French Gates.

Gates has since denied these accusations, although the reaction of his ex-wife has led many to believe that his relationship with Epstein put significant strain on their marriage and likely contributed to the divorce.

Addressing the potential blackmail, however, Gates noted: "I was not blackmailed, but, you know, as you look at these emails, you know, it looks like Mr. Epstein's brainstorming was going in that direction.

"It appears that in many cases he, at least in emails to himself, was sort of rehearsing how either he or he coaching someone else might choose to blackmail me, but none of those messages were ever sent to me."

It's likely that the allegations involving Gates and a contracted STD were part of Epstein's 'blackmail plot' against the Microsoft co-founder (Kent Nishimura/AFP via Getty Images)

One thing he did confess, however, was that he'd had three extramarital affairs in the past — although he was firm to attest that none of these involved or were associated with Epstein in any way, and that the financier only discovered this after Gates had ended their friendship.

Addressing criticism over his decision to become friends with Epstein after his initial 2008 conviction for procuring a minor for prostitution, Gates noted that he "was aware that he had a criminal conviction" and that he "knew that it was of a sexual nature, but no, I don't think I knew, dug into the specifics, although I probably should have."

He added that he "was so focused on the possibility of raising funds for global health that I allowed that goal to override my better judgement," declaring that "if the time I spent with Epstein lent him any credibility, I am deeply sorry. I've learned a significant lesson and am now far more careful about who I engage with, even in a limited capacity."