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Bill Gates just exposed Jeffrey Epstein's private blackmail plot in Congress
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Bill Gates just exposed Jeffrey Epstein's private blackmail plot in Congress

He revealed the convicted sex offender's plans to exploit his extramarital affairs

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Bill Gates
Microsoft