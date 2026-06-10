The relationship between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is set to be placed under scrutiny through a new closed door-interview with the House Oversight Committee, with documents connecting the two examined.

Being one of the most prominent high profile figures to appear within the Epstein files following their release, it was only natural that Bill Gates would come under scrutiny from both the government and the public.

While there was no indication that Gates was ever involved in the illegal activities of Epstein, nor is there any evidence suggesting that he ever visited the disgraced financier's private island, Little Saint James, alarming accusations did emerge from emails released within the files.

In what appeared to be a drafted resignation letter sent by Epstein to the Gates Foundation, it was alleged that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease (STD) from engagements with 'Russian girls' alongside Epstein, and that he had sought out medication to hide it from his then-wife, Melinda French Gates.

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Emails revealed in the Epstein files alleged that Gates contracted an STD, which he tried to hide from his wife Melinda (Rick Friedman / Contributor via Getty)

The Microsoft co-founder has since denied these accusations, although his ex-wife has suggested that the continued association with Epstein put significant strain on their marriage.

He additionally admitted regret over 'every minute' of his continued relationship with Epstein, yet that hasn't spared him from political scrutiny which takes place this week.

As reported by the Independent, Gates testimony was requested by James Comer, the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, following another testimony given by former President Bill Clinton who had also been associated with Epstein.

Gates continues to deny any involvement or knowledge of Epstein's crimes, yet he repeatedly associated with him following the first conviction in 2008, which charged Epstein with soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Gates claims that he had no knowledge of Epstein's crimes, and denies any involvement whatsoever (Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The New York Times)

His relationship with the financier reportedly lasted from 2011 to 2014, where they met in several locations across the world with discussions, as per Gates himself, revolving strictly around philanthropy and global health initiatives.

While there was never any formal association between the Gates Foundation and Epstein, the charity did open up a formal investigation following the release of the files, as several former employees reportedly met with him in order to attract funding for associated global health projects.

Gates' interactions with the House Oversight Committee will take place behind closed doors as the investigation remains ongoing, yet it is expected that a transcript for the tech mogul's interview, alongside any additional information surrounding the case, will be released to the public at some point in the future.