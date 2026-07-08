Most of you will know Darren Jason Watkins Jr. better as his online alias of IShowSpeed, winning numerous streamer awards and releasing his own football-related songs. Having signed with Warner Records to release "World Cup" as an imaginatively titled single in 2022, Speed is back with "Champions" in 2026.

The song was featured on the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Album and peaked at number one in the Dutch charts, although it only reached number 52 in the UK. Watkins Jr. kicked off his "World Cup 2026 Tour" in June 2026, visiting various locations in the World Cup host countries, while partnering with FIFA, Fox Sports, and YouTube to host live simulcasts for U.S. viewers, and even becoming a playable character in FIFA Heroes.

Speed was full of all his usual gusto when he streamed July 3's Argentina versus Cape Verde match at Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium. Argentina scored a 3-2 win over Cape Verde, which left Speed looking decidedly disappointed in his Cape Verde kit over on YouTube.

Speed rattled Argentinian fans with his Cape Verde kit (IShowSpeed / YouTube)

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During an altercation with an Argentine supporter, the latter appeared to be speaking Spanish and told the Black streamer to, “Go cry to the zoo.” In the stream, Speed is heard asking about what was being said to him.

FIFA wasted no time in launching an investigation into the allegations, taking to X to remind us the organization "strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms."

It reiterated: "These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society."

Expanding on its stance, FIFA explained: "FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo Verde match on 3 July 2026 and immediately initiated an investigation.

FIFA strongly condemns racism, hate and discrimination in all forms. These actions have no place in football, at the FIFA World Cup, or anywhere in society.



FIFA was made aware of an incident involving a supporter and #IShowSpeed at Miami Stadium during the Argentina vs Cabo… pic.twitter.com/iUUJ1kRZev — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 7, 2026

"The FIFA World Cup is a celebration of unity, diversity and respect. It brings together people, cultures and communities from around the world, and anyone who acts in a manner that undermines these values is not welcome in our game."

The IShowSpeed incident comes after France's Kylian Mbappé condemned a Paraguayan senator over her seemingly racist remarks made in the aftermath of Paraguay’s loss to France.

After Mbappé converted the winning penalty, Celeste Amarilla posted on Instagram and referred to the 27-year-old as a "colonised Cameroonian, desperately trying to pass himself off as French," then saying he's “resentful, arrogant and ugly."

The streamer continues his World Cup 2026 tour (Sebastian Frej / Contributor / Getty)

Mbappé responded by branding Amarilla 'despicable' and 'racist', and although Paraguay's government has said her comments are "contrary to the values ​​and principles that inspire peaceful coexistence and respect for human dignity that our country promotes," she's seemingly doubled down on her attack.

Accusing Mbappé of having a lack of respect after he didn't shake hands with Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill, Amarilla demanded her own apology as she concluded: "I will not tolerate your abuse; you do not know me, you have no idea who I am, and you have no right to say that I am a despicable woman, unworthy of the office I hold."

As for IShowSpeed, the fact that he boasts over 150 million combined followers (57 million on YouTube, 50 million on Instagram, 47 million on TikTok, and 4.1 million on X) means his massive platform has only highlighted the incident.

As FIFA continues to promote the diversity of its players and celebrate fans like Speed, it's clear that the sporting body won't stand for any allegations of racism.