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NWS issue 'do not drive' warnings across five US states as dangerous conditions set to take hold
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NWS issue 'do not drive' warnings across five US states as dangerous conditions set to take hold

Forecasters fear floodwater could turn ordinary roads dangerous as severe storms spread

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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