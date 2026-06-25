Urgent 'drop and cover' warnings issued across three US states after earthquake

Millions of people across the US West Coast were placed on alert after a powerful earthquake warning system was triggered across three states, with residents urged to react immediately as the ground began to shake.

While California is used to living with the threat of earthquakes, the chaos hasn’t been any less unsettling, whilst already spreading through homes, schools, and businesses.

The warning followed a strong tremor in Northern California on Wednesday, which was felt far beyond the area where it first struck.

As reported by the Daily Mail, officials said the alert was sent as shaking intensified, giving people only moments to move away from windows, unstable furniture, and anything that could fall.

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Approximately 657,000 people who were through the MyShake app, by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services were warned: "drop, cover and hold on."

Tremors were felt across California, Oregon, and western Nevada (Gary S Chapman/Getty Images)

The US Geological Survey said the magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck at 11.10am ET, with its epicentre recorded near Redwood Valley.

The strongest shaking was reported close to the epicentre, but the tremors travelled much further, reaching more than 600 miles along the West Coast. Reports said they were felt from Coos Bay, Oregon, down to Salinas, California, as well as parts of western Nevada.

In Kelseyville, around 40 miles east of the epicentre, security camera footage reportedly captured the moment a home began shaking, with framed photos falling from walls and a computer monitor tipping over.

Moneca Vargas at Saint Mary's Catholic School in Ukiah told KTVU: "That was the biggest earthquake I have felt in my life, and I’ve lived in Ukiah for most of my 54 years. My whole house shook."

Other residents near the source compared the shockwaves to a ‘freight train’ moving through their homes, while items fell from shelves.

Power outages affected more than 6,000 residents across six towns near the epicentre, with officials encouraging people to stay off highways and roads so crews could inspect damage and make repairs.

The MyShake app warned hundreds of thousands to take cover (Lacheev/Getty Images)

At the time of reporting, there were no confirmed injuries, although the USGS said shaking reached level seven in some areas, which is classed as ‘very strong’ and can cause moderate damage.

More than six aftershocks above magnitude 2.0 were recorded within two hours of the first quake.

USGS also warned there was a nearly 90 percent chance of another earthquake stronger than magnitude 3.0 hitting the region over the next week.

The Red Cross says dropping to your hands and knees can stop you from being knocked over and help you crawl to cover.

In particular, the Red Cross recommended: "If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath it for protection. If you cannot find a protected space, crawl to an interior wall (away from windows)."

The earthquake’s epicentre was recorded within seven miles of the Maacama Fault zone, part of the wider San Andreas Fault system.