Melania Trump issues stark warning of “immediate consequences” after Barron Trump photo leak

Melania Trump has issued a serious warning, stating that there will be ‘immediate consequences’ after an image of Barron Trump leaked online.

This comes after claims were made that club members of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago took photos of the teen as he went around the property with his father.

And it seems like Melania isn’t too pleased with the news as, according to a source who spoke to journalist Rob Shuter, this is a serious violation in her eyes.

The source said: “Melania made it very clear that Barron’s privacy is non-negotiable, anyone caught filming or taking pictures would face immediate consequences, including potential banning from the club.”

Advert

Barron Trump is rarely seen in public settings (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

The source went on to say that Barron had been ‘solemnly following his father through the dining room. He was quiet, very reserved, wearing his usual blue suit, almost mirroring Donald. He didn’t smile or interact much’.

Any members who are caught taking snaps of Barron could end up being banned entirely from the club, as the source continued: “The message was clear: no cameras, no leaks. Private family moments stay private.”

A viral tweet previously claimed that two days before the US and Israel bombed Iran and killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Barron purchased $30 million worth of oil.

This has led to allegations of insider trading, with the price of oil up nearly 50% since the war began, the Guardian reported. This is largely due to Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz.

Melania has gone above and beyond to protect her son from the public eye (Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

But if you’re wondering why such major claims about Barron aren’t splashed across the front pages of all major newspapers, it is because they are not true and there is absolutely no evidence to support them.

The account that started the rumor, which also claims Barron has profited from this major oil purchase to the tune of $20 million, does not appear to be a journalist or expert, and does not offer up any supporting information to back up the claims.

Snopes wrote: “There is no proof that Barron Trump made millions by buying oil ahead of the US and Israel bombing Iran. The post cited no reputable report or linked to any evidence.”

As for how a 19-year-old could allegedly make a $30 million investment, this is the only plausible part of the hypothetical scenario, since Forbes estimated that Barron is worth a whopping $150 million.

His vast wealth is largely from co-founding cryptocurrency World Liberty Financial with his father and older brothers.