Probably the biggest news to come out of the weekend before last was that Elon Musk became the world's first trillionaire.

The tech mogul's estimated net worth currently sits at approximately $1.23 trillion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The milestone was reached when his company SpaceX completed the largest IPO in history.

After going public, the listing was priced at $135 per share, raised around $75 billion, and valued the space company at nearly $1.77 trillion. That figure then climbed above $2 trillion after the first day of trading.

With Musk holding roughly a 38% stake in the company, that repricing alone pushed his total net worth past the trillion-dollar mark.

Advert

Musk now exceeds the combined wealth of the next four people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (Kevin Dietsch/Staff/Getty)

And while a trillion dollars is pretty much unimaginable to the majority of us, Musk's fortune could actually give the entire population of Earth a somewhat generous triple figure, if split equally.

At his new status, Musk now exceeds the combined wealth of the next four people on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index including Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and chief technology officer of Oracle, Larry Ellison.

In comparison to Warren Buffett, who ranks eleventh on the index with a net worth of around $145 billion, Musk is worth approximately seven Warren Buffetts which just goes to show the heap of money that Musk is sitting on right now.

As for the Blue Origin founder, Bezos currently ranks fourth on the Bloomberg index with a net worth of $266 billion, which has grown by $12.6 billion this year alone - In fact, Musk's fortune is now so large that the difference between the two is over $750 billion. According to recent figures, the average American household (5) has a net worth of roughly $193,000, meaning that Jeff Bezos actually sits closer in wealth to the average American.

Musk has now exceed Bezos by roughly $964 billion (Chesnot/Contributor/Getty)

The gap between the two men now sits at roughly $964 billion, one of the most dramatic wealth divergences ever recorded between the first and second richest individuals in the world.

Wildly, back in 2015, only two of the world's top 10 richest people were from the tech world, and now tech figures dominate the top six wealthiest. Bezos has been adding to his wealth in 2026, but nowhere near at the pace Musk has been moving. The vast majority of Bezos's fortune is still tied to Amazon, whereas Musk's money is spread across multiple companies including SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, and more, meaning his net worth has far more engines driving it forward.

With Starship launches racking up and SpaceX now controlling around 80% of the global commercial launch market, Blue Origin is very much in the position of catching up.