Singer D4vd was arrested this morning on suspicion of murder after the body of a 14 year old girl was found in his Tesla.

The body of Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found in September 2025 by police after she was first reported missing back in April 2024.

This came after the authorities were called to an impound lot in Los Angeles after there were reports of a ‘foul smell’ emitting from a Tesla vehicle that had been left abandoned for a month.

The Cybertruck in question is registered to singer D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, and at the time his representative told the press that the singer was ‘fully cooperating with the authorities’.

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Celeste Rivas Hernandez was found dead in the trunk of a Tesla (GoFundMe)

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that Burke, 21, had been taken into custody and is being held without bail.

Since his arrest, Burke’s defence lawyers, Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski and Regina Peter have spoken out to say: “Let us be clear - the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.”

An appeal was shared last year after Hernandez vanished, which detailed that she had last been seen in Lake Elsinore in California.

The teen was last seen wearing grey pants, a black sweater, a hat and Hello Kitty sandals. Celeste was described as being 5ft 3in, 120 pounds and having brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Authorities discovered her wearing a tube top with black leggings, a yellow bracelet, and metal stud earrings. She also had a tattoo on her right index finger that read ‘Shhh…’ similar to one Burke is known to have.

Singer D4vd has been arrested (Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

Her body was reportedly found wrapped in plastic and locked in the front trunk of the Tesla, and officials suspect she may have been deceased for a long period of time, with court documents stating that her body was ‘severely decomposed’., was discovered in the vehicle’s front compartment.

The 2023 Tesla appeared to have been registered to Burke in Hempstead, and has Texas plates.

The vehicle was found to have been abandoned in the Hollywood Hills after it was reported, with neighbors claiming that the car had been left for over a month.

The case is set to be presented at the District Attorney’s office in the next week.

The cause of Hernandez’s death has not yet been confirmed.