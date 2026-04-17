Monzo founder reveals two jobs that will seem like a 'joke' in a matter of years thanks to AI

Tom Blomfield, founder of leading online bank Monzo, has revealed his own prediction for the future of AI in a damning statement, asserting that two jobs in particular will be a 'joke' once superintelligence arrives.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding artificial intelligence in the future is how it'll affect people's livelihoods, as while certain roles have already been made redundant thanks to implementations of the tech, it's only going to get worse as advancements are made.

While experts have asserted that white collar jobs are the most at risk when it comes to AI-based redundancies, it's already impacting some of the most valuable roles within the tech industry and could even come for CEOs as time goes by.

Speaking to The Rest is Money, Monzo founder Tom Blomfield has revealed two jobs in particular that could be completely eradicated in the next few years, outlining a pathway that might also see a major law disappear.

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Blomfield foresees "the ability to ingest lifetimes worth of human information at once and reason over it in a way that is superhuman, and come to conclusions that we are just incapable of," adding that "in that world, being a senior lawyer or a senior doctor will seem like a joke."

Some within the AI industry have previously expressed doubt as to whether AI will be able to break into the health industry fully due to regulatory and ethical concerns, but Blomfield is confident that the tools available at our fingertips in the coming years will make these diagnosis-based roles – alongside the advice from a senior lawyer – completely redundant.

"I think it'll take humans a little while to adapt to that, but we're seeing already in medicine where you go to a medical professional and get a piece of advice, and then go to ChatGPT and it solves the thing that the human couldn't," Blomfield continued, "and once you've experienced that three or four times, you're not going to go back to the doctor or lawyer anymore."

Blomfield suggests that people will find senior doctors a 'joke' after going to AI tools for medical advice (Getty Stock)

Medical experts have warned that advice provided by AI isn't to be trusted following a number of alarming results, especially those involving hallucinations, yet Blomfield envisions a world where these are 'solved' with the introduction of superintelligence or artificial general intelligence (AGI), which are both closer than you might think.

He also believes that this will pave the way for the removal of income tax on an individual level, at least within the United Kingdom, asserting:

"Sort of in a five to six-year time horizon, I don't think we will tax human labor. I think we will tax compute. I think we'll tax data centers, inference, tokens, whatever you want to call it, and then we will use the proceeds of that to pay for stuff, to pay for the government."

This is perhaps on the same level as ideas proposed by Elon Musk involving universal high income schemes, where immense profits generated by AI companies will allow people to continue earning even with mass redundancies, although some might think that it sounds a little too good to be true considering the current state of the world.