If Take-Two Interactive likes anything, it's money. As one of the biggest publishers around, the gaming giant's catalog includes major franchises, including NBA 2K, Borderlands, BioShock, and more.

With this, it sits above Rockstar Games, meaning it also has the keys to Red Dead Redemption, Bully, Manhunt, and Max Payne (to name but a few).

Of course, that also means Take-Two is in charge of Grand Theft Auto, which is gearing up for a not-so-little end to 2026.

Unless you've been in a cryo tube, you might've heard that GTA 6 is coming on November 19 and looks destined to be the biggest video game of all time.

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Given that 2013's GTA V earned the title of the most profitable entertainment product of all time thanks to a little help from GTA Online, there are obviously high hopes that its successor will surpass it.

While it's true that GTA 6 has cost a fortune, and the harshest doomsayers don't think it'll be able to make its money back, the fact that people are booking November 19 off work suggests otherwise.

GTA 6 is just part of a much bigger portfolio for Take-Two, with a new roadmap revealing an impressive lineup of gaming releases that will take us through to 2029.

Could Rockstar Games finally be revisiting Bully? (Take-Two Interactive)

Some of these aren't too much of a surprise, with Ken Levine's Judas, BioShock 4, and remakes of the first two Max Payne games already pencilled in for this period. Beyond that, it's time to open the floor to discussion…with a little help from Take-Two president Karl Slatoff.

In the company's Q4 2026 earnings report, Take-Two confirmed it will release three mobile games, eight sports games, three ‘core new IP’ games, and 15 ‘core existing IP’ titles before April 2029. Core new IP games cover the likes of Judas as Levine moves on from BioShock to give us a similar style of game, but up in space. Another new IP is Project ETHOS, which is a free-to-play third-person hero extraction shooter that will try to give Fortnite a run for its money.

For the fiscal year that ends in April 2027, Slatoff gave a tease that GTA 6 will launch on November 19, as well as two mobile games, three sports games (NBA 2K27, PGA Tour 2K27, and WWE 2K27), as well as ‘platform extension’.

Interestingly, the mention of 'core existing IP' titles covers remakes, remasters, and 'platform extensions', which are ports of existing games.

There's been a lot of buzz about a new-gen revamp of 2018's Red Dead Redemption 2, so that seems increasingly likely.





At this point, I highly doubt we’ll get any of those remakes and remasters before GTA VI drops…



But there’s definitely no doubt that the next few years will be extremely profitable for Take-Two Interactive pic.twitter.com/mgm5dJFGya — Shade (@ShadePJ) May 24, 2026

After that, Slatoff confirmed 22 titles for the 2028 and 2029 fiscal years, extending to one mobile game, five sports ones, three core new IPs, and 13 core existing IPs.

It's again the latter that has piqued interest, with Slatoff pointing to seven sequels, as well as six remakes, remasters, and platform extensions.

Remedy is hard at work on its Max Payne 1+2 remasters, but could a return to Max Payne 3 also round out the trilogy?

There's been plenty of speculation over on X, and obviously, there are further rumblings that GTA IV could get some TLC. We've previously reported on the idea of a GTA IV remaster, but sadly, we've been left out in the cold with that one.

It's true that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was a critical flop, but as a commercial success, it makes sense that Take-Two would want to carry on milking this cash cow.

As for the rest, there's potentially some good news for some of our forgotten favorites that have been left gathering dust. Take-Two has specifically mentioned L.A. Noire, Midnight Club, and Bully as part of its 'diverse portfolio of industry-leading intellectual property'.

The mere concept of returning to the Bullworth Academy with anything to do with Bully sounds like a license to print money, but as we've been burned before, we'll temper our expectations for now.