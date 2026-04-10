GTA 6 insider says 'this game will produce millionaires' as he teases major new feature

There's little doubt in anyone's mind that Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to become the best selling game of all time, yet its financial success could perhaps be aped by the money that players themselves are able to make from one key feature.

It has been a long wait for Grand Theft Auto fans, as nearly 13 years of anticipation are seemingly coming to a close with the eagerly anticipated release of GTA 6 later this year — so long as there's not another painstaking delay.

Recent reports have suggested that it's likely to easily break records for a single game budget when it does eventually come out, but equally record-breaking sales will likely more than cover that hefty investment from developer Rockstar Games and publisher Take-Two.

That'll especially be the case if rumors of an increased price are anything to be believed, as many gamers have expressed their desire to pay as much as it takes at this point if it means diving into Leonida this November.

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One insider has suggested that GTA 6 could turn certain players into millionaires (Rockstar Games)

It might not matter if GTA 6 has a heavily inflated price tag though, as one keen Rockstar insider has predicted that players will be able to make money from a new feature within the game, suggesting in addition that it'll be enough to 'produce millionaires' as a result.

As reported by PC Gamer, GTA insider HipHopGamer has made a name for himself by providing exclusive information about Rockstar games and has even had the chance to party with the devs on occasion.

He revealed in a recent interview with the publication that user-generated content (UGC) could allow GTA fans to cash in on the game's success thanks to the alleged implementation of an in-game marketplace.

"This game will produce millionaires," HipHopGamer boldly claimed. "We're living in a time where UGC is a major thing. It's wise and it's worth the wait."

He added that "when it does come, especially on PC, if you thought GTA 5 was crazy – especially with the RP servers and everything that they're doing – you ain't seen nothing yet."

Rockstar could offer players an avenue to monetize user-generated content in the upcoming release (Rockstar Games)

The Grand Theft Auto series has long possessed one of the most active modding communities on PC, so this would certainly open the door for the monetization of user-generated content — although previous efforts from developers like Bethesda to turn mods into paid items didn't turn out a success.

All signs point to these rumors – in one form or another – being true, however, as Rockstar previously acquired the team behind the FiveM and RedM modding platforms, relaunching them as 'curated platforms' after the fact.

That's not the only rumor that HipHopGamer had for GTA 6 though, as true to his name he suggested that popular rapper Freddie Gibbs is also set to make a cameo in one of the game's side missions.

Gibbs, who previously had songs like Still Livin' and Crime Pays featured in GTA 5's radio playlist, fits the description of "a major rapper that left CM Punk bloody by accident," so that's definitely something else to look forward to.