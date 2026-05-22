Warning: This article contains discussion of racial discrimination which some readers may find distressing.

There are plenty of controversial games out there, with Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto and Manhunt games even facing bans. Elsewhere, we've seen Pokémon accused of blackface, Night Trap lead to congressional hearings, and a spokesperson for Ted Kennedy calling JFK Reloaded 'despicable'. Still, that's relatively tame when compared to the likes of Super Columbine Massacre RPG!, RapeLay, and the infamous banning of Custer's Revenge.

You might think that the gaming world has learned a lot from these missteps, with important conversations being had about what's deemed appropriate. Even recently, the long-running Call of Duty series has reignited debate on the use of Nazi imagery and its representation of the real-world atrocities of World War II.

Steam has now come under fire for the inclusion of a game called Plantation Simulator.

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Released on May 13, 2026, Plantation Simulator comes from developer FzzyBzzy and costs just $1.19. FzzyBzzy's other games include Boomer Brawler, Left 4 Bread, and My Pet Femboy, with this looking like it’s the most divisive release yet.

Plantation Simulator is causing a stir on Steam (FzzyBzzy)

Aside from the name, the logline doesn't really reveal just how offensive Plantation Simulator could be seen as, with this retro-inspired farm described as follows: "Plantation Simulator is a simple farming simulator where you motivate workers to pick your crops!

“Maintain a beautiful farm by repairing fences to keep workers focused. Choose multiple crops to grow and enhance upgrades to maximize your success!"

It neglects to mention that you pick up a whip as a stereotypical white slaver, who whips his employees to keep them motivated. Whip them too much, and they die.

Similarly, if you remove the name from its poster, the artwork fails to reveal the true nature of the game.

Despite the obvious issues with this title, Plantation Simulator has an 85.16% positive rating based on 51 reviews.

As you can imagine, most of the reviews were unserious, although many called out the 'liberal' left on X for pointing them in the game's direction.

Speaking of which, @Pirat_Nation made a post about it and was soon flooded with a mix of responses in the replies.

Apparently the game is restricted in Germany. pic.twitter.com/7JB8QTygMt — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) May 21, 2026

Steam has previously promoted itself on the idea that it will allow almost anything as long as it doesn't violate local laws, include non-consensual/sexual exploitation, the same with minors, or straight-up trolling.

This means games that include extreme gore, profanity, and mature themes are allowed, although it looks like Plantation Simulator has been restricted in Germany.

Responding to the release, one person wrote: "If you are feeling 'offended' by a farming simulator. Cry me a river. If you want to play it, buy it. If not, then don’t buy it. It’s that simple."

Another added: "It’s only controversial amongst dullards. Games are art, you don’t have to like everything, you’re free to just move on with your life."

One critic complained: "Steam really looked at a slavery simulator and said 'yeah, this is fine to sell' but we still can't have half the games people actually want. This is beyond 'edgy, it's just straight-up mask-off racism."

While Plantation Simulator is undoubtedly causing a stir, it's in danger of having something of a Streisand effect as it currently sits at #1236 in the top seller chart.

UNILADTech has reached out to Steam for comment.