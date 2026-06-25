Important reason you should restart your Apple AirPods every few months

Apple AirPods are one of those things you buy, take everywhere with you, and never think about potential maintenance needs – but you’re apparently supposed to restart them regularly to prevent one thing from happening.

That’s right; you need to restart them often, and like me, you’d probably never heard of this before. However, it’s supposedly something we should all be doing if we want to keep our tunes in our ears for a long time without having to replace the gadgets.

If you own standard AirPods or the Pro version, then the process is so easy it can be done in seconds.

Now, you’re probably wondering why you need to do this, and it’s a great question.

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Back in 2016, Apple fans first began buying up all the AirPods when they were introduced to the market.

But in recent years, technical issues and glitches have become a common occurrence for some.

Get restarting (Getty Stock Images)

In short: restarting your AirPods can help to prevent these problems from happening and can also solve issues stemming from software hiccups.

All you need to do to begin the reset, is to place both earbuds inside their charging case and leave them for around ten seconds.

Once you take them out, the system will have restarted, and any of the issues should be sorted.

However, for the Max AirPods, you’ll need to press and hold the Digital Crown and the noise control button at the same time for at least ten seconds until the LED status light flashes amber.

Quickly take your fingers off the buttons once the light flashes, because if not, you’re going to accidentally factory reset them.

The reset takes ten seconds (Getty Stock Images)

The best things about this is that it can often solve minor issues before they turn into major problems which require you to spend some dollars on either fixing or replacing them.

But if this doesn’t work to resolve your problem, try unpairing and reconnecting the AirPods, updating firmware, or (as a last-ditch attempt) go for a full factory reset.

However, if your problem is what a lot of people have complained about, then there’s also some good news.

You won’t need to resent your Pods, you’ll just need to wait for the latest iOS update in September.

Apparently, iOS 27 will tackle the functionality of the AirPods line, such as the controls and in-phone access.

This’ll be much needed for anyone who finds navigating their AirPods to be a task.