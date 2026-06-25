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Important reason you should restart your Apple AirPods every few months
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Important reason you should restart your Apple AirPods every few months

Apple AirPods have been popular since their 2016 launch

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Justin Sullivan / Staff / Getty
Apple
Gadgets
iPhone
Airpods