Apple could be preparing to bring a new anti-pickpocket feature to iPhone, with reports suggesting the company is developing another way to protect users when their device is taken in public.

Phone snatching has become a growing concern in major cities, with smartphones getting snatched in London every eight minutes, according to The Times.

This is particularly when thieves target people who are already using their handsets in the street, on public transport, or while checking directions.

With that, the big issue is not just the cost of replacing a device, as an unlocked phone can give criminals a short but serious opportunity to access private messages, apps, passwords, emails and payment details.

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Apple already offers theft protections such as Find My, Activation Lock, and Stolen Device Protection, but a new reported update appears to be aimed at the moment a device is physically grabbed.

The update would target the seconds after an iPhone is grabbed (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

According to 9to5Mac, unreleased iOS code suggests Apple is working on a feature that could automatically lock an iPhone when it detects that the device may have been snatched from someone's hand.

The system would reportedly work in a similar way to Android's Theft Detection Lock, which uses motion data to identify movements associated with theft and secure the device before a criminal can use it.

It is understood that the iPhone version could rely on sensors, including the accelerometer, which can detect sudden movement. This means the phone may be able to recognise when it has been quickly pulled away from its owner.

The feature could also reportedly take information from a paired Apple Watch into account.

If the iPhone suddenly moves away from the watch, it may help the system decide whether the device is still with its owner or has been taken.

That would be particularly useful in cases where a thief takes a phone while it is unlocked, as the attacker would not be able to freely continue using the device without passing authentication checks.

Apple’s reported lock feature could add another barrier against phone thieves (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images)

Once locked, the iPhone would reportedly check whether it is connected to a known Wi-Fi network or located somewhere familiar, such as the user's home or workplace. If it is not, further Stolen Device Protection measures could then apply.

These can include requiring Face ID or Touch ID for sensitive actions, as well as adding delays before changes can be made to important Apple Account settings.

Google introduced Theft Detection Lock for Android phones as part of a wider set of anti-theft tools, using artificial intelligence and motion sensors to respond when a phone appears to have been taken.

Apple has not yet confirmed the reported iPhone feature, and there is currently no official release date.

However, with WWDC taking place on June 8, as noted by TechRadar, the company could use its developer conference to reveal whether the anti-snatching tool will be included in a future iOS update.