There was plenty to unpack at WWDC 2026, with Apple revealing a whole host of new features and exciting evolutions that should see it through to 2027. Although many might be disappointed that we didn't get that long-rumored folding iPhone, at least we got that long-awaited Siri overhaul.

More than this, a revamped Health app included a facelift aimed at Apple's female users. In a seemingly underrated announcement, Apple confirmed that perimenopause and menopause support is being added to its existing cycle tracking feature.

This year will be Tim Cook's final WWDC as CEO (Justin Sullivan / Staff via Getty)

Following on from the addition of 2019's cycle tracker to Apple Watch and iOS, Stacy Ford, vice president of OS management, explained how women will get a notification when their cycle might suggest perimenopause.

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Ford hyped this as letting you log symptoms and get educational information, hoping to ensure customers "can understand more about what’s going on with your body and be better prepared to talk to your doctor."

@Apple can tell you when you’re getting menopause now!!!



Incredible. The future is here. pic.twitter.com/sYl9MMSxQH — .Neil (@NPH_On_X) June 8, 2026

It's estimated that some two million women enter premenopause every year, meaning this isn't an issue to be underestimated.

Thanking Apple for the update, one person said: "Apple Health now supports perimenopause and menopause tracking, with notifications for different conditions and educational info built in. Health features for people the industry usually ignores."

Another joked: "I appreciate them spreading awareness about periomenopause but I don’t have time to track this sh*t in detail. Pleaseeeee I’m just barely surviving rn 😂."

Others were more confused, with someone else concluding: "from golden gate to ios to index to menopause to apple vision pro im so confused #wwdc please help."

Well done, Apple, well done.



