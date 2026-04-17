Moment streamer featured in Louis Theroux's Manosphere is violently attacked live on stream

One of the streamers who appeared in Louis Theroux's Manosphere documentary has just been violently attacked while live on air, following comments from the controversial influencer where he claimed people deserved to be 'publicly executed'.

It's safe to say that Sneako, real name Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, isn't too popular of a figure on social media right now following the release of the recent Louis Theroux documentary on Netflix.

Being one of the leading figures within the 'manosphere', Sneako has repeatedly expressed misogynistic and often far-right political talking points, and was previously banned on YouTube for breaking the rules.

That has seemingly made him a target for some, however, as a recent stream saw the influencer be attacked while walking down the street by a seemingly random passerby, and people on social media have shared their reactions.

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The clip, posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, shows Sneako discussing how people who masturbate into a sock "deserve to be publicly executed," and while he was looking at his phone a man appeared throwing a hefty punch his way.

Sneako was then taken down from behind by the attacker, and the streamer's cameraman dropped his recording device and presumably went to his coworker's aid.

You can hear people shouting in the background, including one individual exclaiming "what the f***, bro," although it's unclear who exactly is doing the talking in this situation.

It's safe to say that many weren't exactly sympathetic towards the streamer, with one noting that it's "quite impossible to ever feel bad for this guy, at best a complete clown that cosplays extremist views for attention, at worst an enabler for actual extremists and a danger to society."

Others pointed out the irony of this being a 'sneako' attack, whereas some have even pointed towards an incident in the past where he allegedly faked being attacked in public, claiming that this is a repeat of that situation.

Some have even speculated that this could be the infamous 'Dr Pepper Guy' who is notable for stream-sniping various IRL creators and giving them a can of his namesake drink.









From the short clip it doesn't appear to be the same individual, with the link seemingly made solely on the attacker's Dr Pepper shirt, although fellow streamer Ac7ionMan has offered to support the individual in the event of any legal action.

"After I bond him out and pay all his legal fees with high powered lawyers, I will be doing a stream with him," Ac7ionMan proclaimed on X, adding that he's "going to take him shopping at designer clothing stores also. Going to have so much fun with this America hero patriot."