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One space specialist on YouTube was lucky enough to get behind the scenes access to the launch of Artemis 2, and many think that he provided better footage than NASA in the end.

April 1, 2026 was undoubtedly one of the most important days in the space community, as NASA's Artemis 2 project finally launched ending an embarrassing 53-year wait for humans to return to the Moon.

This particular mission 'only' sees the crew orbit around Earth's nearest satellite, but in doing so they won't just break the record for the furthest distance traveled by humans but they'll also get the first ever view of the Moon's dark side.

The mission itself is set to end in the coming days with the astronauts splashing down off the coast of San Diego, and they achieved far more than some expected during their short time in space — witnessing a solar eclipse and even sharing a world-first when it comes to photography.

NASA's Artemis 2 launch wowed many, and one YouTuber might just have got the best view of the event (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What should have been a historic moment was let down by NASA's lackluster coverage for many, however, as constant glitches and errors marred live streams of the launch, leading people to seek out alternative options.

One particular source that has been heavily praised in the days following the Artemis 2 launch is a video from YouTuber Jack Gordon, who was granted behind the scenes access alongside several other creators on that monumental day.

His day started eight hours before the scheduled launch time, where he was given several briefings, talks, and interview opportunities by some of the most prominent people at NASA.

This allowed him to ask questions that his viewers had been dying to know the answers too, including why astronauts have to wear the space suits, the importance of a rule change that allowed them to take phones on board, and the adjustment to the Orion spacecraft's heat shield that'll prove vital when the ship is reentering Earth's atmosphere.

Something that viewers have heavily praised since the video went live though is the footage that Gordon managed to capture of the launch itself, which he did with a 1,200mm lens from a vantage position closer than even press were granted.

While the footage itself is relatively shaky – owing to both the length of the lens and the amount of force that NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) exudes – we're able to see the impressive event clearly, taking in the spectacle as if we were there ourselves.

"Bro got better footage than the official NASA team," wrote one commenter praising his efforts, with another claiming that his "camera quality is years ahead of NASA."

Featured Image Credit: Jack Gordon / YouTube