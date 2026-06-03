It's the end of an era, and after 13 years, KSI is officially done with the Sidemen. Real name Olajide "JJ" Olatunji, KSI was one of the group's founding members and is arguably its most famous.

There are plenty of swirling conspiracy theories about whether this is all some elaborate Nikocado Avocado-inspired hoax or whether KSI has lost a bet over Arsenal losing the Champions League title, but apparently, he’s finished with the Sidemen.

Having grown to boast over 23 million followers since it was founded in 2013, the Sidemen have made a somewhat controversial name for themselves on YouTube, while KSI is no stranger to this due to the use of a racial slur in 2023. While it really looks like his departure is legitimate, remember he previously fake-quit in 2017 and kicked off the 'Sidemen War'. Until we hear otherwise, it could be time to accept that KSI is done with the group.

After 13 years, KSI is parting ways with the Sidemen (Ira L. Black - FIFA / Contributor / Getty)

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In a May 31 video that Olatunji said is the 'hardest' he's ever had to make in his life, KSI confirmed he's stepping away from the Sidemen, with his agent later confirming to the BBC that this is the real deal.

Although the Sidemen collective said that it "came as a surprise," they wished him well with whatever comes next. Fans and the nosy public alike are trying to figure out what's gone on, but despite Olatunji saying "nothing bad has happened" and "this decision is completely my own," the internet sleuths are already digging deeper.

Even though KSI is sticking to his story, a follow-up Instagram post has again raised a few eyebrows. Admitting that he knows it's been hard to deal with and some people don't want to 'believe' it, he still maintains that he's sad.

It's the second half of this sprawling yawn that has people talking, especially as KSI says: "Now lemme speak directly to the boys. I know you’re all grieving in your own way because of my decision, but you knew it was coming for a while."

Claiming that some of his colleagues are 'angry' and some don't want to 'accept' it, he goes as far as saying: "Some of you might even hate me, and some of you are just upset. It’s ok, I’ll always be here for you. I always have been here for you."

Calling for the rest of the Sidemen to see it as a new beginning and to be optimistic about what's still to come, he also implored them to make the most of the group's audience. There's also a cryptic sign-off where KSI concluded: "In the end you know how I am, so you know that I have to do this for my sanity."

KSI has a packed schedule that includes Britain's Got Talent (ITV)

Over on X, many read between the lines and suggested that KSI saying the rest knew it was coming doesn't align with the Sidemen seemingly being blindsided by his retirement video.

One person mused: "The vibes were definitely giving 'there’s more to this story' 👀💀."

Another added: "Yeah, that post felt less like a goodbye and more like the PR-approved version of a goodbye."

A third said: "Like the but directly to the boys, saying they’ve known it was happening for a while yet Simon didn’t know the video was releasing yet it seems to be veerryyy messy..."

It really could be a case of KSI simply being too busy and deciding to move into a new chapter. Let's remember that not only has he been a judge on the latest season of Britain's Got Talent, but also being a co-owner of Dagenham & Redbridge football club, AND part of Prime with Logan Paul, he's not exactly sat at home twiddling his thumbs.