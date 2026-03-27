You'd be surprised at quite how weird gadgets can get if you've got money to spend, and two of the biggest YouTubers put some of the most 'cursed' to the test, experiencing plenty of emotional damage along the way.

Arun Maini, otherwise known as 'Mrwhosetheboss' on YouTube, has built up a significant following through his expertise and access to the latest and greatest products in the tech world.

This usually sees him review the newest iPhones or gadgets from companies as big as Samsung, yet his latest video saw him test out products that most people haven't even heard of, and probably won't want to try after seeing them in action.

Enlisting the help of fellow social media juggernaut KSI, real name JJ Olatunji, the pair took on some of the weirdest pieces of tech they could find, leaving themselves in stitches at the results.

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There were 14 items to test overall, and each one was scored based on the amount of 'emotional damage' it caused the pair, with some being surprisingly more useful than you'd expect.

What cursed tech did they try out?

Misinput keyboard

The first item they took for a spin was the 'Misinput Keyboard', which follows the traditional QWERTY layout with a few twists along the way.

Not only are the keycaps completely jumbled up in terms of position on the board, but many are rotated and angled in an unorthodox manner, making typing incredibly difficult for even experienced keyboard users.

The pair were tasked with completing a speed typing challenge, and they achieved little more than 20 words per minute with a poor level of accuracy, showing just how difficult it is to use this gadget and earning a four out of five on the emotional pain scale.

Shock clock

Waking up in the morning isn't the easiest for some people, and even if you do manage to get the recommended amount of sleep it can sometimes feel like you have to drag yourself out of bed.

That probably won't happen if you start wearing the Pavlok Shock Clock, however, as this $160 watch gives you a sudden start to the morning by quite literally shocking you awake.

Understandably it's a painful experience and scored high on the emotional damage scale, but the idea is that it gives you warnings before the shock so that you wake up 'naturally' just moments before the pain hits.

Massage gloves

Massaging doesn't always have to be a one-way experience, as with these $90 Fuzu Massage Gloves you can receive pleasure while handing it out yourself — at least in theory.

You can share the pleasure with these self-massage gloves, although they're not as effective as they seem (YouTube/Mrwhosetheboss/KSI)

In practice, however, it's not quite as effective as you might hope, as Mrwhosetheboss noted that it "kind of just feels like my nails are falling off," which is far from the sensation that you'd want from something designed to be relaxing, earning it a one on the emotional pain scale.

Squat magic

If you need a little bit of extra help with your exercises – especially those aimed at growing your bum – then the $94 Squat Magic should hopefully come in handy.

It's built to provide resistance every time you bend your knees into a squat, providing that extra push needed to maximize the efficiency of the workout, and it does seem to work its magic in even a short test, making it less cursed and more something to consider.

Scream jar

You might feel like releasing your energy after a workout though, and there's hypothetically no better avenue for that than a $20 'Scream Jar', as this is designed specifically to contain the wrath of your fury within its shell.

Anyone around you is probably still able to hear the remnants of your scream, but at a far lower volume than if you were to release it into the air, and there's even a small hole at the end that maximizes the length at which you can exert your energy.

Xbox toaster

One of the gems of the video was this Xbox Series S themed toaster, as while the Series X got the literal fridge treatment in the past, the more budget console can also be added to your kitchen if you're so inclined.

You can add an Xbox Series S shaped toaster to your kitchen, complete with the iconic logo on the bread (YouTube/Mrwhosetheboss/KSI)

Doing exactly what it says on the tin, this $30 machine achieves little more than providing perfectly toasted bread — although it does come with the iconic Xbox logo imprinted onto each slice, certainly a welcome touch for any gaming fan.

Considering KSI himself is on the Xbox side of the console wars this could be something he'd want to put into his own home, and might just be the best recommendation throughout the whole video.

Proteus controller

Staying in the world of gaming, the next piece of 'cursed' tech is actually something that acts as a force for good, as the Proteus controller – while certainly fitting the bill from a visual perspective – is designed to help people with disabilities play the games they love.

It will set you back $356 in total, but this completely modular controller allows you to configure the parts in whatever way you desire, meaning that you could design it to be used with one hand or in a more ergonomic manner.

The nature of the video requested a challenge, however, as the pair were tasked with building their own within a short time frame and then going head to head in Call of Duty to see who emerged the winner.

Gamifries grip

Gaming is hungry work, however, and it would be super convenient to have an accessory that brought the food as close as possible to the experience, and that's where the $24 Gamifried Joycon Grip comes into play.

Designed to be sandwiched in between two detached Nintendo Switch 2 Joycons, the grip acts as a holder for fries – as the name suggests – allowing you easy access to snacks when playing your favorite titles.

It might not work as well as you hope though, as not only are the fries difficult to access but you also have to deal with the inevitability of getting grease all over your controllers, potentially increasing the already high chance of developing stick drift.

Drunk goggles

The next challenge for the pair saw them don a $109 pair of 'Drunk Buster' goggles, designed to accurately replicate the feeling of being several drinks down during a night out.

It's difficult enough to deal with on their own, but they were put head to head in a penalty shootout with only one shot going in the goal across eight separate attempts, and you could probably call that one lucky in isolation too.

Six pound phone case

While the name might suggest that it's something cheap, the 6 Pound phone case will actually set you back $210 in total due to its ridiculously solid design, looking more akin to the gigantic frame of the first ever mobile phones.

This unorthodox gadget might convince you to stop using your phone by force (YouTube/Mrwhosetheboss/KSI)

This might seem incredibly inconvenient but that's exactly the purpose, designed to be so cumbersome that you're forced to use your phone less and stop taking it with you everywhere you go.

With how addicting so many apps are these days we probably all need to spend less time on our handheld devices, and this might be the thing that gets you to break the habit entirely because of its ridiculousness.

Bone conduction lollypop

If you were paying attention to CES this year then you've probably seen the bone conduction lollypop already, but it's still a stunning, if not still cursed piece of tech.

Designed to send currents of electricity into your tongue and through your body, this simple-looking lollypop is actually capable of playing music that only you can hear through the magic of vibrations, and you can even record your own messages on the device if you want to send something a little more personal.

It has been criticitized for its single-use plastic in a time where the world is increasingly burdened with climate issues, but for a video like this its certainly an interesting prospect.

Feno toothbrush

Anyone finding themselves in a constant rush every morning will probably bemoan the two minutes they have to spend brushing their teeth, but Feno has come up with a speedier solution that does actually seem to work.

This toothbrush affects the whole mouth at once, claiming that it takes just 20 seconds to replicate what a regular toothbrush can achieve and boasts results that are even clearer after one single use.

Cleaning your teeth has never been faster than with this somewhat cursed device (YouTube/Mrwhosetheboss/KSI)

Before and after comparisons are certainly hard to deny, although you will need to fork out $365 for the privilege and it looks like the experience isn't necessarily as relaxing as you'd hope across its brief activation time.

AI Friend pendant

Another gadget that you might have already heard about is the $129 AI Friend pendant, which acts as a look into the potential future of human-machine relationships that many would call dystopian.

This device is always listening to your conversations, even when you're not directly talking to it, and its able to recall just about any piece of information that you've mentioned across its history.

It's as impressive as it is frightening, and many rightfully have expressed concerns not only with their own privacy and cybersecurity but with that of those surrounding them that perhaps don't want their speech recorded and observed by the device.

Heart race

Last but certainly not least is the gadget that took up most of the initial budget, as you can pick up an 'external heart' with a twist for the low price of $7,500 if you want an extreme challenge to play with your friends.

This replica of the vital organ inside out bodies has a finger scanner tracking your heart rate, and moves at a speed relative to how fast your own heart is able to pump blood throughout your veins.

Its functionality might be limited but seeing it in action is certainly entertaining, especially considering you have to try and artificially increase your heart rate to emerge victorious, although most won't want to fork out the price of entry for little more than a party trick.