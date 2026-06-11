Jeremy Strong undergoes insane transformation as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network 'sequel'

Sony is 'poking' moviegoers as the first trailer for Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning is here. Back in 2010, David Fincher's The Social Network earned a reputation as one of the best biographical drama films of all time as it adapted the story of Facebook's explosion onto the social media scene.

While those behind the actual formation of Facebook have their own views on what The Social Network got right and wrong, critics and awards ceremonies alike gushed over the film. Jesse Eisenberg's portrayal of Mark Zuckerberg was especially praised, which led to questions about how the sequel would handle things without Fincher AND its lead actor.

Thankfully, with Sorkin penning the script for The Social Network and having an impressive body of work that includes everything from The West Wing to Molly's Game, many felt they were in safe hands.

Added to this, Succession's Jeremy Strong is no stranger to playing divisive businessmen thanks to his role as Kendall Roy, making him a seemingly perfect Mark Zuckerberg this time around.

Jeremy Strong strides into action with first The Social Reckoning trailer

Succession's Jeremy Strong is taking over from Eisenberg (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Eisenberg has previously revealed his thoughts on being 'replaced' as Zuck, explaining that he didn't return because he felt that chapter of his life was over. The first trailer debuted at CinemaCon, but now it's out to the public, the ever-hard-to-please film community is passing judgment on the Succession star's latest move.

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The trailer opens with whistleblower Frances Haugen speaking to Jeremy Allen White's Jeff Horwitz. Back in 2021, Horwitz published "The Facebook Files" as part of an investigation for The Wall Street Journal, using leaked internal memos to show that the social media giant was aware of widespread societal, psychological, and political harm. Instead of safety solutions, it was alleged that Facebook prioritized corporate growth and profits.

We quickly jump to a fictionalized version of Zuckerberg being prepped for congressional testimony after Haugen blew the whistle on Facebook. It's here that viewers really get to see Strong's take on the social media mogul, with many congratulating it as a performance on a par with Eisenberg's.

In particular, one scene feels like a nod to The Social Network as Zuckerberg says, "I'm not two years out of a dorm room anymore, Charlie, look around."

The Social Reckoning fans love Strong's take on Mark Zuckerberg

Eisenberg earned universal praise for his version of Zuckerberg, even landing himself a nomination for Best Actor at the 83rd Academy Awards. Although he ultimately lost out to Colin Firth in The King's Speech, that doesn't take away from his performance.

As The Social Reckoning is seen as a companion piece rather than a traditional sequel, it makes sense that Strong is taking the character in his own direction.

Replying to the trailer online, it seems most aren't phased by the idea of a new Zuck.

Zuckerberg previously made his feelings on The Social Network clear (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Cheering Strong's take, one person said: "Originally I wanted Eisenberg to revive his role, but after hearing Jeremy's voice in this, I think they went the right direction here."

Another added: "Jeremy Strong is excellent casting. He has physically portrayed Zuck as well as any actor could. Now we'll see if Aaron Sorkin has crafted an engaging story."

A third loved Strong but suggested The Social Reckoning is missing something as they concluded: "Jeremy Strong absolutely nails MZ's voice, tone and timbre. That said, you can definitely feel it when David Fincher doesn't direct a movie."

With The Social Reckoning hitting cinemas on October 9, it remains to be seen whether fans are still as impressed later this year.