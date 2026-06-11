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Jeremy Strong undergoes insane transformation as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network 'sequel'
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Jeremy Strong undergoes insane transformation as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network 'sequel'

Jesse Eisenberg left some pretty big shoes to fill in terms of playing Mark Zuckerberg

Tom Chapman

Tom Chapman

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Featured Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing
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