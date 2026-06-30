When you tend to think of iconic performances in biopics, the likes of Daniel Day-Lewis in Lincoln, Charlize Theron in Monster, and Denzel Washington in Malcolm X will likely come to mind. Let's give an honorable mention to Leonardo DiCaprio being robbed of an Oscar for The Wolf of Wall Street, while Jesse Eisenberg also gave a stellar turn as Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Network. David Fincher's 2010 film was rightly nominated for everything from Best Picture to Best Director at the Academy Awards, also earning Eisenberg the nod for Best Actor (he lost out to Colin Firth in The King's Speech).

While we know Aaron Sorkin's The Social Reckoning isn't a direct sequel to The Social Network, many expected Eisenberg to reprise his role for the next chapter of the Facebook saga.

Succession's Jeremy Strong is stepping into Eisenberg's sizeable shoes, and from our first look at The Social Reckoning, viewers are already praising his transformation into the social media mogul.

Eisenberg previously spoke out about not returning as Zuckerberg, saying he felt like that chapter of his career had come to a close.

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Eisenberg has doubled down on his reasons for not returning (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Doubling down on his reasons in an interview with Variety, the 42-year-old said he and Sorkin had a lengthy discussion about his potential return: "It’s an honor to speak to Aaron in any capacity, because he’s so articulate and charming and so bright. We talked about doing the movie for several days.

“The way Aaron speaks, he speaks so wonderfully, as he writes that, in a way, if you’re not going to do something with him, it feels almost like you’re letting down America."

Still, Eisenberg maintains that he felt he'd served his time as Mark Zuckerberg and wanted to try different roles: "I just told him I’m moving in different directions in my life, and you know, what he said sums it up nicely.

Jesse Eisenberg recalls telling Aaron Sorkin he didn’t want to reprise his role as Mark Zuckerberg in “The Social Reckoning,” saying he was “moving in different directions” and no longer wanted to be “associated with the character”:



“The way Aaron speaks, in a way, if you’re not… pic.twitter.com/qYkQTXgcsO — Variety (@Variety) June 28, 2026

“I don’t want to be associated with that character, but all of my reasons for not wanting to do the movie have nothing to do with how wonderful the movie is, and will be, and I’m sure is already."

The idea that Eisenberg doesn't want to be permanently associated with that character makes sense, especially as The Social Network is arguably his most infamous role to date.

That didn't stop Sorkin from trying, and in an earlier interview with the outlet, the incoming director admitted he lobbied hard for Eisenberg to reprise his part.

Eisenberg has handed over the baton to Succession's Jeremy Strong (Sony Pictures Releasing)

"I felt like it belonged to him, and he was certainly battle-tested,” said Sorkin. "He simply did not want to be conflated with Mark Zuckerberg anymore, that he has his problems with the guy. He doesn’t like kids coming up to him in airports with business cards that say ‘I’m CEO, b*tch’ for him to sign."

The jury is out on whether The Social Reckoning can live up to the hype after The Social Network blew expectations out of the water. However, with a changing of the guard as Sorkin steps up from writer to writer and director, a new Zuckerberg also makes sense.

Even though there are sure to be those who moan that Strong isn't as 'good' as Eisenberg, we're confident there will be just as many arguing he's even better. Find out when The Social Reckoning hits theaters on October 9, 2026.