It's been 16 years since The Social Network adapted Ben Mezrich's The Accidental Billionaires for the silver screen, dramatizing the story of how Mark Zuckerberg and Eduardo Saverin brought Facebook to life.

Helping catapult the careers of Jesse Eisenberg and Andrew Garfield into the stratosphere as Zuckerberg and Saverin, David Fincher's biographical drama also starred Justin Timberlake as Napster co-founder Sean Parker, Armie Hammer as the Winklevoss twins, and Max Minghella as Divya Narendra.

There was no involvement from any Facebook staff, with the likes of fellow co-founder Dustin Moskovitz calling it a 'dramatization of history'. Mark Zuckerberg was especially outspoken about the film, telling audiences in a 2014 Q&A: "They went out of their way in the movie to try to get some interesting details correct like the design of the office, but on the overarching plot … they just kind of made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful."

What is The Social Reckoning about?

Eisenberg isn't back as Mark Zuckerberg for The Social Reckoning (Sony Pictures Releasing)

We imagine Zuckerberg won't be too impressed that Aaron Sorkin is stepping up from writing The Social Network to take over from Fincher and direct 2026's The Social Reckoning. Seen as more of a companion piece than a full-blown sequel, The Social Reckoning follows the events of 2021's whistleblower leak from Frances Haugen.

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This changing of the guard includes some major shakeups of talent, as none of the original cast are returning. With this, the role of Zuckerberg is being handed over to Succession's Jeremy Strong for this next era of the tech mogul's life.

Also new this time around, Anora's Mikey Madison plays Haugen, the Facebook engineer who blew the lid off the scandal. The Bear's Jeremy Allen White portrays Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz, with the pair trying to bring the social media giant's most closely guarded secrets to life.

As reported by Variety, Sorkin told a hungry CinemaCon crowd: "There isn’t a life that Facebook’s algorithm hasn’t touched, and that influence has shaped everything. So it’s time to say more."

With an impressive CV that includes everything from The West Wing to The Newsroom, Sorkin's past work suggests we're in safe hands. Of course, we need to address the elephant in the room – why isn't Jesse Eisenberg playing Mark Zuckerberg?

Why isn't Jesse Eisenberg back for The Social Reckoning?

With the first trailer for The Social Reckoning blowing up at CinemaCon, many are sure to wonder why Eisenberg isn't reprising his role as Mark Zuckerberg. Speaking to the Today show in November 2025, Eisenberg explained: "Listen, for reasons that have nothing to do with how amazing that movie will be, really, truthfully, but when you play a character, you feel, at some point, you've grown into something else."

Despite suggesting he's outgrown the role for which he was nominated as Best Actor at the Academy Awards, it seems there's no bad blood between Eisenberg and The Social Reckoning. Continuing to promote the project, he continued: "But it's a really wonderful movie. I'm friends with Aaron Sorkin, who wrote and is directing this movie, and all of the reasons that I am not in it are completely unrelated to how brilliant it will be."

Strong has also spoken about what it's like stepping into Eisenberg's shoes, but told The Hollywood Reporter he plans on taking things in a different direction. When asked if he'd spoken to Eisenberg about the role, Strong reiterated: "No, I think that has nothing to do with what I’m going to do."

He praised the script as one of the greatest he's ever read and concluded: "It speaks to our time, it touches the third rail of everything happening in our world. It’s a great character — fascinating, complex — and I’m approaching it with great care and empathy and objectivity."

The Social Reckoning hit cinemas on October 9, 2026.