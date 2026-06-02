One pilot who gained fame on social media after winning his own private jet from Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has found himself in the news again after being arrested for his alleged involvement in a drug bust worth over $3.6 million.

MrBeast is known for his lavish giveaways on YouTube, granting many people life-changing fortunes after they complete a challenge, and Jabari Stephan Brown – known also by his online moniker 'Captain Treezy' – was one of those lucky individuals.

He was awarded a Hawker 400XP executive jet yet worth $2.4 million following a challenge orchestrated by MrBeast last December, yet his time on cloud nine has seemingly been cut short after authorities in Paraguay detained him, alongside four others, in a significant drug bust.

He is accused of playing a role in the smuggling of 261.6 kilograms (576.73 lbs) worth of high-THC marijuana in a private aircraft, although it is unclear whether the plane used to transport the drugs was the same vehicle Brown was gifted by MrBeast.

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Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) indicated that the plane had departed from Miami, as per the Associated Press, with Brown apprehended and detained by officials at a hotel in Asunción the following day.

Authorities are also still trying to distinguish exactly how much of a role that Brown played in the transportation of the drugs, although it is claimed that he was the flight's co-pilot allegedly alongside tech entrepreneur Keith Siilats, joined by 42-year-old Troy Anthony Vasquez, 58-year-old David Thomas Wise, and 39-year-old Marisol Rivas.

Siilats remains the only one of the crew that has eluded capture from officials, as he was not located during the operation and intelligence reports suggest that he had already left Paraguay just hours before action from officials took place.

Jabari Stephan Brown has been arrested in a multi-million-dollar drug bust after winning a private jet from MrBeast last December (YouTube/MrBeast)

Many people have seemingly flocked to the MrBeast video featuring Captain Treezy following news of his arrest, with one commenter calling him a 'fool' whereas many others are speculating whether the jet awarded to Brown in the video was indeed involved in the bust.

Some comments written at the time of the video's release argue that Brown "genuinely showed very little sportsmanship throughout the entire competition," although others have branded his actions "a good way to win" — and with a multi-million dollar private jet on the line, you certainly can't blame him.

That appears to have been all thrown away now following Brown's alleged pursuit of further riches, and it shows perhaps that money earned from MrBeast can be life-changing in ways you might not necessarily expect.