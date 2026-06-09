One pilot is getting an unwanted extension to his 15 minutes of fame, with Jabari Brown arrested over a bust involving some $3.6 million worth of cannabis. Known for his online presence as Captain Treezy, Brown was thrust into the limelight when he won a private jet from Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson. As the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, MrBeast has earned his billionaire status thanks to his weird and wonderful videos. When not putting himself in solitary confinement or making famous streamers duke it out for views, he's known for giving back. Whether it be giving away a boat, a supercar, or even a whole chocolate factory, Donaldson isn’t averse to splashing the cash.

That idea has extended to Amazon's Beast Games, with him giving away a record-breaking $10 million grand prize to season 1's Jeffrey Randall Allen.

As for Captain Treezy, Brown appeared in a December YouTube video and won a Hawker 400XP executive jet by going up against another 99 pilots. He emerged victorious and walked (well, flew) away with a jet worth $2.4 million.

Brown won the $2.4 million in 2025 (YouTube / MrBeast)

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While Captain Treezy could've flown off into the sunset, he was embroiled in a May 2026 incident when he was arrested and briefly detained in Paraguay.

Brown was hired to co-pilot a jet but was supposedly unaware that passengers had smuggled an illegal cargo that was made up of 260 kilograms of hashish. Ultimately, Paraguayan prosecutors cleared him of all involvement, and he was released without charges on June 1.

After being released, Brown took to Instagram and thanked people for their support, saying his faith got him through. Reiterating that his life is a testimony to the idea that God is real, Brown gushed: "Not once did I lose my faith NOT ONCE. My life has been 1 miracle after another & I knew there was no way God would have brought me this far to leave me, but that he would let the Truth be told."

He said he's proud of how strong he stood in his own faith, adding a message from John 13:7 that reads: "You may not know now, but you’ll understand why later."

Maintaining the idea that things could always have been worse, Brown praised his own professionalism while thanking his parents and others close to him: "I was really glad when people near & far were able to swear on my behalf because they knew my character along with the things I would NEVER do or be involved with."

He also asked God to forgive those who 'trolled' him over his rumored involvement, and ended with a message to the aviation industry: "I hope that this can bring light to implement ways of protecting innocent pilots who have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into their livelihood and are simply doing their jobs."

Brown has thanked his friends and family for their support (YouTube / MrBeast)

Calling for a better way to protect pilots, he referred to the incident as a wake-up call. Brown concluded: "God gives his toughest battles to his Strongest soldiers & I can attest because this may have broken many people. But I will never allow them to break me."

At the time of the drug bust, local media reported that Estonian entrepreneur Keith Siilats was the main pilot, although he also maintained his innocence to Paraguayan newspaper El Nacional, adding: "I am genuinely ready to speak with the Paraguayan prosecutors and help them. I hate drug traffickers – they are the worst thing for the aviation sector."

While many responded to Brown's Instagram post with warmth, the comments on his original MrBeast video are still filled with vitriol. Despite having been cleared of all wrongdoing, numerous people are flocking to his jet video to share their opinions.

Thankfully for Brown, it looks like all's well that ends well.