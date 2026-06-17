Scientists have issued a new update about alien contact and have made it clear that the public is under strict order to not reply to any contact made by extra-terrestrials.

This is the first major update on the subject in 15 years, with the International Academy of Astronautics (IAA), paying attention to how social media and artificial intelligence could impact such an encounter.

While the idea of making a close encounter with an extraterrestrial might sound like the stuff of Hollywood movies, the official guidance now put into place is very real and affects everyone on Earth.

No humans are allowed to reply to alien contact

Under the new protocol, which guides researchers on how to handle a potential detection of intelligent alien life, people are advised to not reply to any attempt by aliens in making contact.

The previous version of the guidance was updated in 2010, building on protocols first introduced in the late 1980s.

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Experts warn how social media and AI could impact such an encounter (Joe Regan/Getty Images)

According to the IAA, the latest revision reflects the challenges of a world dominated by social media, AI and the rapid spread of information online.

While the recommendations are not legally binding, they are intended to serve as a global framework for scientists involved in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence.

In the report by the IAA, it states: “In the event of a putative detection of extraterrestrial intelligence, the discoverer should endeavour to make all efforts to authenticate and substantiate the detection, using the resources available to the discoverer and in collaboration with other investigators.”

It continues: “SETI (Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence) practitioners should cooperate with appropriate international consultations to consider whether a potential response to a confirmed detection of extraterrestrial intelligence should be made, and if so, its contents. Pending the outcome of such consultations, no reply should be sent. These consultations should be conducted through the United Nations and other broadly representative international bodies. The specific procedures for such consultations are to be outlined in a separate agreement, declaration, or arrangement to ensure a coordinated and responsible approach.”

People are advised to not reply to any attempt by aliens in making contact (Apostoli Rossella/Getty Images)

In a statement, astrophysicist Michael Garrett, who is also the chair of the IAA’s committee for the search for extraterrestrial intelligence, said: “In an era of deepfakes, automated misinformation, and instant global connectivity, unverified claims could trigger confusion or panic.

“These new protocols guide SETI scientists in maintaining the highest standards of evidence before making announcements to the world.”

Long story short, if humanity ever does receive a message from another civilization, scientists want to make absolutely certain it’s real before making history and even then, nobody will be sending a reply without the rest of the world having a say.