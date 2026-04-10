A photo from inside the NASA control room is making the rounds on the internet after people noticed an incredible detail.

The Artemis II mission to the Moon has captured the attention of social media over the past week as the astronauts successfully completed a lunar flyby.

The team of four are now making their way back towards Earth, making this the first time humans have ventured to the Moon in over 50 years.

But the image that has caught a lot of attention isn’t actually of the astronauts inside the Orion capsule or the incredible pictures they captured of the Moon.

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Instead, it is a photo of NASA’s mission control room during the mission launch that has social media users talking, and there is one important reason why.

The crew are expected to return to Earth later today (NASA via Getty Images)

This is because many people have noticed that the room appears to largely be staffed by women.

While women still only occupy around 28% of STEM related jobs worldwide, according to reports, it seems that things could be changing.

One of the astronauts aboard the Orion capsule, Christina Koch, officially became the first woman in history to travel to the Moon.

Many people have taken to social media to share their own reactions to the image, with one user writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Photo from inside the Science Evaluation Room (SER) during the Artemis II launch, and see, there are so many women.”

Another said: “Women are winning, this is what I love to see. This picture is so inspiring.”

A third person commented: “More board and conference rooms like this and I truly think all of life’s problems would be solved.”

This image has caught the attention of many social media users (NASA)

And a fourth added: “This is lovely to see. Women are important as men is. We all need each other to survive.”

The Artemis II mission is made up of NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Koch, and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.

After initially launching last Wednesday (April 1), the capsule is expected to splashdown back on Earth just off the coast of San Diego on later today (April 10).

NASA has confirmed that the crew are schedule to land just after 8pm when the astronauts will be picked up by helicopters to take them to the USS John P. Murtha.

From there, they will ‘undergo post-mission medical evaluations in the ship’s medical bay before traveling back to shore to meet with an aircraft bound for NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston’.