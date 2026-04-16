Experts concerned over the fate of NASA as White House budget poses very real threat to science

It's been less than a week since NASA's historic mission came to a close yet the future of the world-leading space agency could under threat, as experts issue warning regarding potentially cataclysmic White House budget.

NASA is one of the world's most celebrated government agencies for a reason, as the space experts have managed to achieve countless historic firsts in just under three quarters of a century since it was founded.

While the amount of time it has taken to return humans to the Moon was considered an embarrassment by some, the staggering achievement of the recent Artemis 2 mission – which came to a close last Friday – cannot be understated as the astronauts have paved the way for continued exploration.

That success could all be cut short in the coming months, however, as a new budget from the White House has threatened funding for NASA in a move that's rightfully drawn criticism from the space and science communities, and one of the biggest dangers relates to the sheer lack of transparency.

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The Trump administration has proposed concerning budget cuts for NASA, slashing funding for key science programs (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images)

As reported by Space.com, the Trump administration's fiscal year 2027 budget has cut funding for NASA overall by 23 per cent, with significant reductions to its specific science programs.

For example, the agency's Science Mission Directorate has been slashed from $7.25 billion to just $3.9 billion (47%), which is far more than many people expected and could prove disastrous for NASA in the coming years.

Speaking to Space.com, experts from the Planetary Society criticized the move from the nation's political leaders, pointing out two major issues that are immediately apparent: "The astonishing lack of transparency and the refusal to acknowledge political reality."

Casey Dreier, the Planetary Society's chief of space policy, added that "this is the least transparent NASA budget request I've ever seen — and I've literally looked through every single one since 1960."

Casey Dreier is one of many experts to criticize the proposed cuts, highlighting in particular the lack of transparency (David Buchan/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Where previous budgets would refer to cancelled missions and projects in the event of funding cuts, this one refuses to name any specifics, requiring experts to compare it to previous versions to note the differences.

There is also a distinct lack of cost breakdowns for otherwise key projects, including a vague amount for 'Mars Technology' that indicates practically nothing as to what the money would be used for.

Dreier called the 2027 budget both 'copy-paste' alongside it being "sloppy and unprofessional," as it serves effectively as a mirror of a rejected proposal last year which was denied following a bipartisan vote.

"They've learned nothing from the loss, and are proposing the same mission cancellations as before and the same draconian cuts as before," Dreier decried, forecasting a worrying future for NASA is this somehow manages to get passed through Congress.