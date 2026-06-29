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NASA scramble to stop 3,500lb telescope from crashing into Earth
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NASA scramble to stop 3,500lb telescope from crashing into Earth

It's expected to cost NASA over $30 million

Harry Boulton

Harry Boulton

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Featured Image Credit: (NASA/Scott Wiessinger)
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